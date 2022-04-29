ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Police Continue Offroad Vehicle Crackdown, Six More Seized

By Adam Devine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department has seized six more unregistered offroad vehicles...

More views of Syracuse police and troubled child (Your Letters)

There is a great deal of controversy about the interaction between the Syracuse Police Department and an 8-year-old boy over the boy’s theft of a bag of Doritos. The incident and the city have received national notoriety of the worst kind. Residents felt moved to protest, the mayor got involved trying to turn the emotional, rational, and now there is an investigation of police conduct and a shake-up in the department leadership.
Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
