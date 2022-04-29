Syracuse Police Continue Offroad Vehicle Crackdown, Six More Seized

There is a great deal of controversy about the interaction between the Syracuse Police Department and an 8-year-old boy over the boy’s theft of a bag of Doritos. The incident and the city have received national notoriety of the worst kind. Residents felt moved to protest, the mayor got involved trying to turn the emotional, rational, and now there is an investigation of police conduct and a shake-up in the department leadership.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO