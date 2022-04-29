ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Female Passenger Beat 80-Year-Old Man, Stole His Car

By Charlie Dwyer
 2 days ago
DOVER, DE – An 80-year-old man who was driving a 53-year-old female acquaintance was...

FU BAR
2d ago

80 year man with a 53 year old woman at 4:30 in morning, sounds a bit sketchy 🤔Keep the car but please return those purple pills 🤣

WBOC

Dover Woman Arrested for Roadside Robbery

DOVER, Del.- A Dover woman is facing robbery and assault charges following accusations that she beat an elderly man before stealing his vehicle and driving away. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, when an 84-year-old Dover man was driving his vehicle on southbound Bay Road while accompanied by his acquaintance, 53-year-old Kathy Ware, also of Dover. Police said that during this time, Ware became upset with the victim and she began physically assaulting him. The victim stopped his vehicle in the median of Bay Road near the Dover Air Force Base, and the victim got out of his vehicle to avoid further injury. Troopers said Ware then entered the driver seat and stole the victim’s vehicle, fleeing towards an unknown destination.
Daily Voice

WANTED: Baltimore Man Who Beat 60-Year-Old Woman In The Head With A Gun

A Baltimore man is wanted by police in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred almost two years ago. Ray White, 39, beat a 60-year-old woman in the head with the butt of a handgun in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue in November 2020, Baltimore Police said. White then stomped on the woman's boots after she fell to the ground, police added.
MyChesCo

Newark Man Arrested With Stolen Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun charges. Authorities state that on April 25 at approximately 9:20 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of 30th and North Market Street when they observed 27-year-old Lambert Johnson acting suspiciously. Police made contact with him and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun which was reported stolen. Police took him into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
