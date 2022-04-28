Galloway Police Department Invites Residents 6th Grade to 20 to Become Police explorers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — An off-duty Trenton police officer is being called a hero for foiling a bank robbery. It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on Brunswick Avenue Tuesday morning. Officer Ja’Neice Worley was working a security detail when a gunman walked in with his face covered, holding a duffle bag. Police say the suspect identified as Samir Queen threatened an employee and demanded money. Officer Worley tackled the gunman and brought him to the ground. With the help of a customer, the officer handcuffed the gunman and waited for on-duty officers to arrive. Officer Worley spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News. “There was a lot of different things going through in my head at that time, but just taking him into custody was the first thing,” Officer Worley said. The police director says he’s planning to honor Officer Worley for her bravery at an award ceremony next month. “What she did the other day is certainly heroic and she’s going to get an award for that for sure,” Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO