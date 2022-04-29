ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman reported missing in Philadelphia

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA  – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old...

CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man and Puppy Outside Philadelphia Home

A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Philadelphia Police Release New Video In Jhalil Shands’ April 2021 Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barrage of gunfire in Old City, just steps away from a busy restaurant. Twenty-five-year-old Jhalil Shands is dead because of it. One year later, the case remains unsolved. Shamekia Anderson and Angela Shands laugh about the good times spent with their son and nephew, Jhalil Shands. The 25-year-old had one heck of a sense of humor and a brilliant smile. He is easily remembered. Video taken on Christmas of 2020 is now a treasured memory. “He gets everybody’s attention, all he has to do is smile. All he has to do is smile,” Angela Shands, Jhalil’s aunt, said. Gunned down and killed...
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Mini Mart Robbed at Gunpoint, Several Thousand Dollars Stolen

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Investigators state that on April 25, 2022, at 4:25 am, an unknown black male entered the Ridge Gas and Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave and distracted the employee enabling him to get behind the counter. When the employee attempted to stop him, the suspect showed the employee a gun and demands the employee open the cash register threatening to shoot the employee. After taking several thousand dollars from a cash box and the cash registers, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. The suspect arrives at and leaves the location in a late model Audi sedan which may have had a Delaware tag on it.
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
