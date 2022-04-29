ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Connecticut State Police Show Caring, Kindness and Support for Badly Burned, Hospitalized Boy

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Officers from the Connecticut State Police showed up at Bridgeport Hospital...

truecrimedaily

6-year-old Connecticut boy suffers major burns after bullies allegedly throw fireball at him

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (TCD) -- A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized suffering from second- and third-degree burns after kids he played with allegedly threw a fireball at him. According to NBC Connecticut, Dominick Krankall was in the backyard of his apartment on Louisiana Avenue playing with other boys who lived in the building. Krankall’s sister Kayla Deegan told NBC Connecticut one of the boys allegedly went into a shed and "somehow gained access to some gasoline and lighters."
BRIDGEPORT, CT
6abc

6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in Connecticut with severe burns to his face and leg which his parents said were the result of bullying. "My 6-year-old son looked at me and he said, 'Daddy, he poured gasoline on a ball and he threw it directly into my face and he caught my face on fire with a fireball,'" the boy's father, Aaron Krankall, said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

