IMPD investigating shooting death on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead, the victim of a shooting on the city’s northeast side.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of San Paulo Circle, at an apartment complex near E. 56th St & I-465. Police were called there on a report of a person shot, and found a female with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.
She was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.
Police tell us they believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no immediate danger to the public. There's no word on a possible suspect or suspects.
