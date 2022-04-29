ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD investigating shooting death on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead, the victim of a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of San Paulo Circle, at an apartment complex near E. 56th St & I-465. Police were called there on a report of a person shot, and found a female with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

She was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

Police tell us they believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no immediate danger to the public. There’s no word on a possible suspect or suspects.

FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
FOX59

Ohio man killed roommate, cut off thumb to use his phone, dumped body in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators in Randolph County found what’s believed to be the remains of a missing man after his body was dumped there following a homicide in Ohio. Police from Ohio contacted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning about the case. The Troy Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of […]
