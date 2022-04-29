ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Caserio says Texans discussed moving back into first round

By Adam Spolane
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Texans discussed the possibility of moving back into the first round after selecting Derek Stingley Jr. with the third pick and Kenyon Green with the 15th pick, general manager Nick Caserio revealed late Thursday night.

"We had some dialogue," Caserio said.

Caserio acquired two fourth round picks along with a fifth rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles to move down from 13 to 15 and discussed trading back further before taking Green. He said he discussed using the Texans second round pick, 37th overall, to move up, but decided not picking again until the third round wouldn't make the move worth it.

"To go from 37 to kind of the low to mid 20s, you would have to give up X, and then you would have a gap there in the middle. We wouldn't have 37. We would have 68 and 80. To go from 68 to 50 would cost X. Then you're going to lose however many players.

"We definitely had some discussions about it, so in the end we just thought the discretion was to just sit and wait and kind of recalibrate here in the morning and then get ready to go tomorrow.”

The Texans are scheduled to have three picks on Friday and then eight picks on Saturday, which would give them a 13 player draft class. Caserio said he believed the maximum number of players you can have in a draft class is between 10 and 12, but didn't rule out using all 13 picks this week.

"A lot of it is contingent upon how many players do you have on your team, what's the composition of your team? If you have 55 players on your roster, 60 players on your roster, 12 picks is nothing. If you have 65, 70 players on your team – now, you could always replace players on your team."

The Texans entered Thursday with 70 players under contract.

