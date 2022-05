The first person to receive an approved Covid-19 vaccine has returned to the same hospital for her spring booster jab.Margaret Keenan, 92, is one of two million people to get their spring booster in just four weeks during the latest phase of the NHS vaccination programme.The grandmother-of-four went back to University Hospital Coventry to receive her latest jab on Friday morning.Mrs Keenan, who has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years but is originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, made global headlines after receiving the world’s first approved vaccination on December 8 2020.The former jewellery shop assistant, who only retired...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO