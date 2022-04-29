Diverse Readers Book Club

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Avengers actor Anthony Mackie co-hosted the recent Country Music Television Awards, where R&B singer Monica also made an appearance. Although there have been Black people involved in country music for years, which is rooted in Black culture, Patrick Howley, a white nationalist, didn’t appreciate the Black faces he saw at the CMAs.
Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
A racial reckoning is happening in America, but the voices of kids and teens are often missing from that conversation. In this episode of the CBS Reports documentary series "Are the Kids All Right?" young people from across the country share their perspectives on race and firsthand experiences with racism in the U.S. today.
Angie Thomas, author of "The Hate U Give," "On the Come Up" and "Concrete Rose," is sharing her top book picks with "Good Morning America" for Independent Bookstore Day. Thomas is the 2022 ambassador for Independent Bookstore Day, which is celebrated at indie bookstores across the country every year on the last Saturday in April.
Adam Wolfond says that poetry is part of his body. "It is nature to me," he says through a speech-generating device. "And I think that non-speakers like me dance with language." Wolfond, 20, identifies as a non-speaking, autistic poet; he types and moves to communicate. He's neurodivergent, which means he...
Astral phenomena, Greek goddesses, deadly family curses and the best new YA fiction. How to Count to ONE by Caspar Salmon and Matt Hunt (Nosy Crow, £6.99) A sly, interactive picture book that tries, with transparent duplicity, to trick its small readers into counting numbers higher than one. Bold colours, naive images and a strong, sustained shared joke make for a counting book with a delightful difference.
Janet Malcolm once wrote that psychoanalysis requires the analyst and the patient to wrestle with an arrangement whose “radical unlikeness to any other human relationship” is dizzying for both parties involved. They consent to meet alone at the same time and place every week. Their mostly one-sided and confidential conversation is often staged with painstakingly positioned props: the couch, where the patient lies and lets their thoughts wander; the analyst’s notepad, where those thoughts are apprehended and transcribed, all in the service of hearing the patient’s underlying, unconscious needs.
Historically, libraries have been an excellent place to check out books and do research. That’s something that they’ve always been used for, and it’s something that they’re great at. But in recent years, a growing number of libraries have built on that definition and broadened the scope of what a library can be. Libraries are a place where people who might not have access otherwise can get on the internet, for instance. More broadly, they’re increasingly seen as a way to increase a sense of community in the places they serve.
Emma Smith is professor of Shakespeare studies at Oxford University. Her bestselling book This Is Shakespeare was praised by the likes of Hilary Mantel and Margaret Drabble. She is an expert on Shakespeare’s First Folio – the 1623 first collected edition of his plays, and one of the most valuable books in the world. She has written books about the First Folio and in 2016 was called upon to authenticate a newly discovered copy at Mount Stuart library on the Isle of Bute (it was genuine). Smith also hosts Approaching Shakespeare, a podcast series. Her latest book, Portable Magic, is a history of reading that explores the way books have shaped our social, cultural and political lives.
