Over the last year or so, Yeat has become one of the biggest artists in terms of TikTok and social media recognition. His songs are always trending, and with each project, he provides at least one song that is subjected to meme fodder. With that being said, it is crystal clear that Yeat is an artist to watch for in 2022. In fact, he recently teamed up with Internet Money for a new song called "No Handoutz" which dropped last night.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO