NEW YORK – Liam Smith couldn’t help but laugh after hearing what Jessie Vargas had to say about their upcoming grudge match. The battle of former titlists has become the most heated among the eight bouts on this weekend’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York (Saturday, DAZN, 7:30 pm ET), an event that includes two undisputed championship clashes. There is clearly no love lost between Liverpool’s Smith and Las Vegas’ Vargas, with both threatening to cause harm to one another.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO