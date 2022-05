ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This never was going to be a make-or-break draft for the Buffalo Bills. For that matter, their 2021 draft wasn’t, either. The Bills have been built to be a Super Bowl contender since 2020. All they needed to do in the first round Thursday night was fill a hole in their roster. That hole was cornerback, and the Bills did the logical thing by selecting Kaiir Elam from the University of Florida.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO