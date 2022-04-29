ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Doogee S98 rugged smartphone review

By Desire Athow
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoogee delivered a safe product with the S98 and the jury is still out as to the usefulness of a dual screen of that size on a rugged smartphone. On the other hand, it is a stupidly cheap, fast smartphone that packs more memory and storage than anything at this price...

www.techradar.com

