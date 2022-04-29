Doogee S98 rugged smartphone review

As exciting (and flawed) as the OnePlus 10 Pro is, high-end flagships aren't always the top selling models in a company's lineup. That honor normally goes to cheaper mid-range or budget devices (like the success Samsung sees with its A-series phones). OnePlus may have started with "flagship killers," but has been increasingly targeting these more affordable segments. Today we're seeing its latest two such models go official after weeks of speculation and teasers: the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite. And as if that weren't enough, we're also getting the OnePlus Nord Buds, a new budget-focused audio accessory that extends the Nord brand beyond smartphones.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO