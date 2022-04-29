Jim Polzin: How Brian Gutekunst made the Packers better even while ignoring their biggest need

GREEN BAY — General manager Brian Gutekunst made the Green Bay Packers better on Thursday night even if he didn’t address the team’s No. 1 offseason need.

That’s an important point to remember after Gutekunst stayed at No. 22 and No. 28 in the first round of the NFL Draft and grabbed a pair of Georgia Bulldogs, taking linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to strengthen a defense that already was pretty good.

What Gutekunst didn’t do, much to the chagrin of many in the fan base, was draft a wide receiver.

He’s not hitting the panic button, nor should you.

“We play in September, and we’ve got nine picks the next couple days and a whole summer before we get to that first game,” Gutekunst said. “So, I think certainly by the time we get to that first game we’re going to add some one way or another to that room. Hopefully it’ll fall right for us the next two days, but if it doesn’t I don’t think we can reach and make bad decisions just because they’ve got a WR by their name.”

The top six wide receivers were off the board within the first 18 picks and the consensus top four — USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams — landed in the No. 8, 10, 11 and 12 spots, respectively.

New Orleans gave up the 16th overall pick, along with a third- and fourth-rounder, to move up five spots and get Olave. If Olave was the player Green Bay coveted, it almost certainly would have had to give up one of its two second-round picks and possibly another pick later in the draft to climb 11 spots to draft him.

That’s a price that I thought was too steep to pay for Olave or any of the others, and apparently Gutekunst agreed. So he waited, trusted his draft board and stayed put on a night when trades dominated the middle portion of the opening round.

NFL Draft: After watching 6 receivers come off the board, Packers pick pair of Georgia defenders in first round

Gutekunst insisted late Thursday night that using his top picks on defensive players is a coincidence and not a philosophy, but this makes six players on that side of the ball out of the seven first-round selections he’s made over the course of five drafts.

It just so happened that two players Gutekunst says the Packers coveted were waiting at No. 22. He went with Walker and figured Wyatt would be gone by the time Green Bay was back on the board six picks later, but there he was to complete a daily double off a national championship defense.

Walker only started one season at Georgia but is a rising talent who adds versatility to the middle of Green Bay’s defense. If Walker is ready to play as a rookie — granted, that’s no guarantee — the Packers can line him up alongside All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell and spend more time in their base defense or nickel package rather than having six defensive backs on the field.

Defensive tackle wasn’t a major need — edge rusher was higher on that list — but Wyatt adds some explosiveness and depth up front and that’s never a bad thing.

“I’m really excited about that front seven, just the speed we have now,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’re going to be able to wave some defensive line players in that maybe we haven’t had in the past which is going to keep some guys fresher. So the depth there maybe is a little better than we’ve had in the past, and then the speed. I just think our ability to cover ground, our ability to take away passing lanes, to rush the passer, affect the passer … again, we’ve got a long ways to go. This team, they haven’t even really had a first practice yet. But I do like us on paper right now.”

While there’s not much to see on paper at wide receiver at this point, Gutekunst can change that as early as Friday. If the second and third rounds end without the Packers finding a pass-catcher or two for Aaron Rodgers among their three selections, the grumbling will only get louder.

Until then, in the words of Rodgers, R-E-L-A-X and appreciate that Gutekunst helped make the Packers’ overall product stronger on Thursday.