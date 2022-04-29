ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jim Polzin: How Brian Gutekunst made the Packers better even while ignoring their biggest need

By JIM POLZIN
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY — General manager Brian Gutekunst made the Green Bay Packers better on Thursday night even if he didn’t address the team’s No. 1 offseason need.

That’s an important point to remember after Gutekunst stayed at No. 22 and No. 28 in the first round of the NFL Draft and grabbed a pair of Georgia Bulldogs, taking linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to strengthen a defense that already was pretty good.

What Gutekunst didn’t do, much to the chagrin of many in the fan base, was draft a wide receiver.

He’s not hitting the panic button, nor should you.

“We play in September, and we’ve got nine picks the next couple days and a whole summer before we get to that first game,” Gutekunst said. “So, I think certainly by the time we get to that first game we’re going to add some one way or another to that room. Hopefully it’ll fall right for us the next two days, but if it doesn’t I don’t think we can reach and make bad decisions just because they’ve got a WR by their name.”

The top six wide receivers were off the board within the first 18 picks and the consensus top four — USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams — landed in the No. 8, 10, 11 and 12 spots, respectively.

New Orleans gave up the 16th overall pick, along with a third- and fourth-rounder, to move up five spots and get Olave. If Olave was the player Green Bay coveted, it almost certainly would have had to give up one of its two second-round picks and possibly another pick later in the draft to climb 11 spots to draft him.

That’s a price that I thought was too steep to pay for Olave or any of the others, and apparently Gutekunst agreed. So he waited, trusted his draft board and stayed put on a night when trades dominated the middle portion of the opening round.

NFL Draft: After watching 6 receivers come off the board, Packers pick pair of Georgia defenders in first round

Gutekunst insisted late Thursday night that using his top picks on defensive players is a coincidence and not a philosophy, but this makes six players on that side of the ball out of the seven first-round selections he’s made over the course of five drafts.

It just so happened that two players Gutekunst says the Packers coveted were waiting at No. 22. He went with Walker and figured Wyatt would be gone by the time Green Bay was back on the board six picks later, but there he was to complete a daily double off a national championship defense.

Walker only started one season at Georgia but is a rising talent who adds versatility to the middle of Green Bay’s defense. If Walker is ready to play as a rookie — granted, that’s no guarantee — the Packers can line him up alongside All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell and spend more time in their base defense or nickel package rather than having six defensive backs on the field.

Defensive tackle wasn’t a major need — edge rusher was higher on that list — but Wyatt adds some explosiveness and depth up front and that’s never a bad thing.

“I’m really excited about that front seven, just the speed we have now,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’re going to be able to wave some defensive line players in that maybe we haven’t had in the past which is going to keep some guys fresher. So the depth there maybe is a little better than we’ve had in the past, and then the speed. I just think our ability to cover ground, our ability to take away passing lanes, to rush the passer, affect the passer … again, we’ve got a long ways to go. This team, they haven’t even really had a first practice yet. But I do like us on paper right now.”

While there’s not much to see on paper at wide receiver at this point, Gutekunst can change that as early as Friday. If the second and third rounds end without the Packers finding a pass-catcher or two for Aaron Rodgers among their three selections, the grumbling will only get louder.

Until then, in the words of Rodgers, R-E-L-A-X and appreciate that Gutekunst helped make the Packers’ overall product stronger on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Picks

Another NFL Draft first round has come and gone without the Green Bay Packers taking a skill player, leaving Aaron Rodgers without another weapon. The Packers star quarterback appears to be OK with it, though. Thursday night, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show’s NFL Draft live show and weighed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Fans and Players React to Green Bay’s Round One Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers went in a direction many fans had hoped they wouldn’t. After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay used both of their first round picks on defensive players. Like Eric Stokes last season, both players came from the elite defense from Georgia. The Packers selected inside linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick. With the 28th pick, they selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

Packers Trade Up to Draft Wide Receiver Christian Watson

The Packers traded their two other second round picks to move up to pick 34. Surprisingly, the team that they traded with was the Minnesota Vikings. Christian Watson was the Packers’ choice at pick 34. Watson has long been linked to the Packers and was a draft crush of many fans and analysts. Obviously, the Packers were high on him as well as they traded up to get him.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

With the 22nd Pick The Green Bay Packers Select LB Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers have selected LE Quay Walker, Georgia. After a massive first round involving wide receivers: WR Drake London (drafted ATL), WR Garrett Wilson (drafted NYJ), WR Chris Olave (drafted NO), WR Jameson Williams (drafted DET), WR Marquise Brown (traded AZ), WR Jahan Dotson (drafted WAS), WR AJ Brown (traded PHI), WR Treylon Burks (drafted TEN) the Packers wound up with one of the best LBs in the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Wr#Usc#Ohio State
Wyoming News

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft

Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst defends controversial strategy in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went, with the Green Bay Packers failing to address their need at wide receiver, instead selecting linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. The failure to select a receiver- or trade up for one- in a draft laden with them was a controversial strategy, especially considering the Packers lost star wideout Davante Adams and speedy deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked if there were trade opportunities for the team at wide receiver in the first round and explained his strategy, as reported by Pro Football Talk.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDIO-TV

'It's a reunion': Top 2 Packers picks from Georgia defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia. Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later. All three of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy