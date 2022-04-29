Guyer falls to Lewisville on walk-off hit in 8th inning

Buy Now Guyer’s Paige Luzader (11), Lilly Galaviz (10) and Abby Holder (3) hug each other after falling to Lewisville 8-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning on Thursday night at The Colony. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

LEWISVILLE — Megan Ayala knew Guyer needed a spark in its bi-district playoff game against Lewisville on Thursday night.

The senior catcher gave the Wildcats exactly what they needed — twice.

Ayala slugged a three-run home run to bring Guyer back from an early deficit and added a two-run double that helped give the Wildcats a three-run lead going into the bottom of the eighth.

Guyer just couldn’t close it out and fell 8-7 in walk-off fashion in its Region I-6A winner-game-all game at The Colony.

The Farmers scored four runs in their final at-bat and advanced to the area round.

Paislie Allen delivered the game-winning hit, a bloop single to right with the bases loaded. Three runs scored on the play after a throw home sailed over Ayala.

“What a ballgame,” Guyer coach Keith Medford said. “We just couldn’t quite close it out. I’m really proud of our kids. I’m disappointed in the score but am not disappointed in them. We had a lot to overcome with injuries and what not. They laid it on the line. I’m proud of their effort.”

Guyer (17-6-2) lost pitcher Gracie Willis to a knee injury late in the year and still managed to make the playoffs.

The Wildcats showed that same fight after falling behind early to Lewisville (17-9-1).

The Farmers jumped all over Guyer in the bottom of the first inning when their first three batters reached base and came around to score.

Rylee Brice hit a solo home run to left to lead off the game. Guyer brought Tehya Pitts in to pitch just three batters into the first after Mackie Ambriz struggled.

Pitts got Guyer out of the inning and kept the Wildcats in the game before their offense came to life in the fifth.

“Tahya threw well for us,” Medford said. “That has been us all year. We have been able to claw back.”

Guyer was down 4-0 when its first two batters of the fifth drew walks. Ayala capitalized when she launched a three-run home run to left.

The Wildcats tied the game a short time later when Lilly Galaviz drove in a run with a grounder Lewisville failed to turn into an out.

“I was just trying to come up clutch,” Ayala said. “I knew my team needed something to get us going. I was in a perfect spot to do it. I did it for my team.”

Ayala came through again in the top of the eighth inning when she stroked a two-run double to right. Bre Jackson singled to drive in another run.

“I can’t say enough about Megan,” Medford said. “She had a whale of a game in her senior year. She stepped up big time. My seniors have done that all year.”

All Guyer needed was three outs to advance. The Wildcats just couldn’t come up with them.

Lewisville drew three walks in the bottom of the eighth, including one with the bases loaded.

Allen then lofted a ball into short right, just deep enough to fall in and send Lewisville’s runners scrambling around the bases.

The Farmers’ fourth run of the inning came across and ended Guyer’s playoff run after just one game.

“We gave it all we had,” Ayala said. “It’s a tough way to go out. Everyone laid their hearts on the line. That was all we could ask for.”