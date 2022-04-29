Snap introduces pocket-size camera drone called Pixy

Up-level your home security with the Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera. It delivers panoramic sightlines with a 360-degree viewing angle as well as horizontal and vertical rotation. Moreover, you can move this security camera up and down to expand video coverage and eliminate blind spots. All the while, the 2K resolution 4 MP image sensor delivers improved video clarity. Plus, with Digital Zoom, you can zoom in on details, or zoom out for an expanded view. Additionally, this indoor gadget is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to activate features via voice commands. Regarding safety, the LED lights illuminate, and the siren activates when it detects motion. Finally, with 2-way talk, you can easily speak to anyone in the home through the built-in microphone and speaker.

