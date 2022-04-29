ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Snap introduces pocket-size camera drone called Pixy

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap has unveiled its yellow, pocket-size camera drone called Pixy, designed to be used in conjunction with Snapchat. According to the social media company, Pixy does not require any setup or a controller to operate, rather, it can be activated with a tap of a...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Don't Buy a Security Camera. Just Turn That Old Phone Into One

The cheapest way to get eyes on your house when you're not there? Probably rummaging around in your junk drawer and converting one of your old smartphones into a security camera. Most people have at least one old phone collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. You'll save a ton of cash by upcycling an old phone instead of buying a new home security camera. And setting it up isn't hard. In fact, you can start using that old, dusty iPhone or Android phone as a home security camera in just three steps.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

How to make a public profile on Snapchat

If you want to be a creator on Snapchat, you need to create a public profile first. A public profile allows you to display your content, be found by other Snapchatters, and get subscribers. If that sounds like something you want bring to your own Snapchat experience, keep reading. In...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Preset#Snapchat Memories
GeekyGadgets

Google intros ads in YouTube Shorts

The short-video form is popular right now and has a lot of potential for monetization. So naturally, every social media platform wants a piece of that action. We have Instagram and Facebook with Reels and YouTube has Shorts. YouTube wants to increase its earnings from Shorts and has now started...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Central

How to use Google Lens to search with text and images simultaneously

Google Lens is a beneficial tool for searching for things around you. It's incredibly powerful and able to identify items and text in your environment, which can be helpful if you don't exactly know the words to describe something with a regular Google search. Thanks to a recent update, Google...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera offers vertical and horizontal rotation

Up-level your home security with the Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera. It delivers panoramic sightlines with a 360-degree viewing angle as well as horizontal and vertical rotation. Moreover, you can move this security camera up and down to expand video coverage and eliminate blind spots. All the while, the 2K resolution 4 MP image sensor delivers improved video clarity. Plus, with Digital Zoom, you can zoom in on details, or zoom out for an expanded view. Additionally, this indoor gadget is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to activate features via voice commands. Regarding safety, the LED lights illuminate, and the siren activates when it detects motion. Finally, with 2-way talk, you can easily speak to anyone in the home through the built-in microphone and speaker.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Stop Sharing Location?

Sharing your location with your friends and family is fun, but there can be underlying risks if you’re not careful about it. Having your location shared can give way to potential online threats and stalkers and can interfere with your privacy. So, if you want to keep yourself or...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Report: Amazon and third parties use Alexa voice data for ads while Siri respects privacy

A new study digging into how Amazon uses Alexa voice recordings from its customers has concluded that the company and third parties leverage the audio to deliver targeted ads directly on Echo smart speakers as well as the web. That’s in contrast to Apple not using Siri recordings for ads and sharing voice data being turned off by default on devices like HomePod and iPhone since 2019. However, Amazon contends the new research is based on “inaccurate inferences or speculation.”
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Amazon’s Alexa can now tell you if your security camera sees a person or package

Alexa has always had aspirations to be a type of digital butler, and today, it’s getting closer to that goal. Amazon’s voice assistant can now announce when there’s a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera. If you have an Echo smart display or Fire TV, it can also show you who or what is there by automatically pulling up a live video feed. The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability thanks to a new API from Amazon.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy