PITTSBURGH (AP) — The nostalgia factor has worn off for Andrew McCutchen. Four-plus years removed from his departure from Pittsburgh, the five-time All-Star admits returning to PNC Park to play in a visiting uniform doesn't quite tug at the heartstrings the way it used to.He's moved on. Three times in fact. Now a designated hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers, playing in Pittsburgh these days simply means the chance to crash at the house his family still keeps in the city.That doesn't mean McCutchen wasn't keenly aware of the fact he has struggled against his old club since being traded to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO