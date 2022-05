As the Yale baseball team (17–15, 7–8 Ivy) enters the final stretch of the season, only two series remain. Having lost their last four games, the Blue and White are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Yale’s hopes of playing in the postseason disappeared last weekend after being swept by Columbia (23–13, 13–2 Ivy) in a three-game away series. On Wednesday, the Elis fell short of a comeback in late innings against No. 15 UConn (34–8, 7–8 Big East), losing their individual matchup against the Huskies 4–8.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO