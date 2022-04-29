Easton neighborhood meeting opens discussion on new comprehensive plan

EASTON — In preparation for drafting the Town of Easton’s 2023 comprehensive plan, town officials met with Ward 3 residents in a neighborhood meeting on Monday, April 26, to open dialogue on the plan and hear additional public input.

The town’s comprehensive plan serves as a long-range guide and roadmap for the community to look to with future development, according to Town Planner Lynn Thomas. It also states the town’s official goals, objectives and policies on growth-related topics, looking ahead to the next 30 years, with a greater focus on the next 10.

The document is also a foundation for local land use laws and regulations, and its consistency with other local comprehensive plans is a requirement for consideration for state and federal grants.

However, the comprehensive plan is not law and its contents can be amended before a complete update occurs. It’s also not a master development plan, Thomas said, adding that it’s not a strict set of blueprints for the town’s future build-out.

The town’s current comprehensive plan was adopted on March 18, 2010. The existing plan explicitly states 46 goals and 185 objectives for the town, primarily focusing on containing sprawl with an urban growth boundary, increasing density, building neighborhoods instead of subdivisions or developments, improving design, and managing the rate of growth, aiming for 1% growth annually.

To prepare for the new draft, town officials developed two updated plan surveys to ask Easton residents about their thoughts on big-picture growth, development issues and quality of life.

As of the April 26 meeting, about 500 individuals responded to the first survey focusing on growth and development, and just over 60 individuals responded to the second focusing on quality of life.

According to 2020 census data, the Town of Easton’s population was 17,101. The first survey asked residents to rank the population on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being too small and 5 being too large. A majority of residents ranked population “3” on the scale.

The most recent decade saw population growth of about 0.7%, and the survey asked residents to rank population growth speed. Just under 250 respondents said population growth was occurring at a good speed, while just under 200 said it was happening too quickly.

Residents also expressed “a clear preference” for more future growth to be accommodated by infill and redevelopment — developing vacant parcels and redoing improved parcels within the town — as opposed to expansion on undeveloped land.

The survey asked residents what developments they would like to see in Easton over the next 10 years. Popular responses included Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, a brewery, a steakhouse, Costco, various ethnic restaurants, affordable housing and a publicly accessible waterfront.

The second survey asked residents for their thoughts on the town’s current growth strategy, opinions on amenities that attract people to Easton and potential redevelopment of land following the hospital’s relocation.

When asked what the town should add or improve to enhance the quality of life for current residents, common answers included parks, more downtown parking, waterfront access, more trails, improvements to Route 50 and affordable housing.

Respondents also emphasized the importance of protecting or enhancing Easton’s small town character, the downtown area, the water and waterfront and the sense of community.

Residents highlighted the downtown area, parks, historic areas, the Avalon Theatre, the Rail Trail, the Art Academy, The Hill neighborhood, the Tidewater Inn, the Talbot County Courthouse and the Quaker Meetinghouse as places to show town visitors.

However, residents pointed out Route 50, Port Street, shopping centers and the old Safeway as places to avoid showing guests.

The survey also brought up the likelihood of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton moving to a new location at the northern edge of town during the 2023 plan’s cycle, resulting in a redevelopment opportunity at the hospital’s current location. Residents recommended reusing the property as a mixed-use space, affordable apartments, parks, an art center, an academic institution or school, or maintaining some medical services at the site.

Looking forward, town officials plan to have additional ward/neighborhood meetings to continue to hear from the public and update them on survey progress.

The Ward 2 neighborhood meeting will be on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. The town is requesting that residents who plan to attend the meeting in person register beforehand on the town’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on Zoom.

Once neighborhood meetings for all of Easton’s election wards have been held, the town plans to have a “town hall” meeting with topical stations for residents to give input on specific aspects of the comprehensive plan.

According to Thomas, the new comprehensive plan will be drafted in the next few months, then will be sent to the town’s planning commission for a public hearing. The planning commission will then refer the draft to the town council for additional review, and the hope is for the commission to send the draft and recommendations to the council by December 2022 or January 2023. The county council and state will also both be notified of the plan.

The aim is to have the new comprehensive plan adopted by spring 2023, Thomas said.

The Town of Easton is also seeking additional responses for both of the online comprehensive plan surveys. The surveys can be accessed by going to the Town of Easton’s website at eastonmd.gov, then clicking 2023 Comprehensive Plan on the site homepage.