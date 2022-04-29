ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton neighborhood meeting opens discussion on new comprehensive plan

By By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkTUF_0fNmNHM300

EASTON — In preparation for drafting the Town of Easton’s 2023 comprehensive plan, town officials met with Ward 3 residents in a neighborhood meeting on Monday, April 26, to open dialogue on the plan and hear additional public input.

The town’s comprehensive plan serves as a long-range guide and roadmap for the community to look to with future development, according to Town Planner Lynn Thomas. It also states the town’s official goals, objectives and policies on growth-related topics, looking ahead to the next 30 years, with a greater focus on the next 10.

The document is also a foundation for local land use laws and regulations, and its consistency with other local comprehensive plans is a requirement for consideration for state and federal grants.

However, the comprehensive plan is not law and its contents can be amended before a complete update occurs. It’s also not a master development plan, Thomas said, adding that it’s not a strict set of blueprints for the town’s future build-out.

The town’s current comprehensive plan was adopted on March 18, 2010. The existing plan explicitly states 46 goals and 185 objectives for the town, primarily focusing on containing sprawl with an urban growth boundary, increasing density, building neighborhoods instead of subdivisions or developments, improving design, and managing the rate of growth, aiming for 1% growth annually.

To prepare for the new draft, town officials developed two updated plan surveys to ask Easton residents about their thoughts on big-picture growth, development issues and quality of life.

As of the April 26 meeting, about 500 individuals responded to the first survey focusing on growth and development, and just over 60 individuals responded to the second focusing on quality of life.

According to 2020 census data, the Town of Easton’s population was 17,101. The first survey asked residents to rank the population on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being too small and 5 being too large. A majority of residents ranked population “3” on the scale.

The most recent decade saw population growth of about 0.7%, and the survey asked residents to rank population growth speed. Just under 250 respondents said population growth was occurring at a good speed, while just under 200 said it was happening too quickly.

Residents also expressed “a clear preference” for more future growth to be accommodated by infill and redevelopment — developing vacant parcels and redoing improved parcels within the town — as opposed to expansion on undeveloped land.

The survey asked residents what developments they would like to see in Easton over the next 10 years. Popular responses included Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, a brewery, a steakhouse, Costco, various ethnic restaurants, affordable housing and a publicly accessible waterfront.

The second survey asked residents for their thoughts on the town’s current growth strategy, opinions on amenities that attract people to Easton and potential redevelopment of land following the hospital’s relocation.

When asked what the town should add or improve to enhance the quality of life for current residents, common answers included parks, more downtown parking, waterfront access, more trails, improvements to Route 50 and affordable housing.

Respondents also emphasized the importance of protecting or enhancing Easton’s small town character, the downtown area, the water and waterfront and the sense of community.

Residents highlighted the downtown area, parks, historic areas, the Avalon Theatre, the Rail Trail, the Art Academy, The Hill neighborhood, the Tidewater Inn, the Talbot County Courthouse and the Quaker Meetinghouse as places to show town visitors.

However, residents pointed out Route 50, Port Street, shopping centers and the old Safeway as places to avoid showing guests.

The survey also brought up the likelihood of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton moving to a new location at the northern edge of town during the 2023 plan’s cycle, resulting in a redevelopment opportunity at the hospital’s current location. Residents recommended reusing the property as a mixed-use space, affordable apartments, parks, an art center, an academic institution or school, or maintaining some medical services at the site.

Looking forward, town officials plan to have additional ward/neighborhood meetings to continue to hear from the public and update them on survey progress.

The Ward 2 neighborhood meeting will be on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. The town is requesting that residents who plan to attend the meeting in person register beforehand on the town’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on Zoom.

Once neighborhood meetings for all of Easton’s election wards have been held, the town plans to have a “town hall” meeting with topical stations for residents to give input on specific aspects of the comprehensive plan.

According to Thomas, the new comprehensive plan will be drafted in the next few months, then will be sent to the town’s planning commission for a public hearing. The planning commission will then refer the draft to the town council for additional review, and the hope is for the commission to send the draft and recommendations to the council by December 2022 or January 2023. The county council and state will also both be notified of the plan.

The aim is to have the new comprehensive plan adopted by spring 2023, Thomas said.

The Town of Easton is also seeking additional responses for both of the online comprehensive plan surveys. The surveys can be accessed by going to the Town of Easton’s website at eastonmd.gov, then clicking 2023 Comprehensive Plan on the site homepage.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Historically Black Beach In Annapolis Gets More Than $5.2 Million For Public Park Process

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park. The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.  This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park. Details: https://t.co/YL2ljdWbgU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Postpones Tax Sale To Protect Baltimore Homeowners

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott postponed the city’s annual tax sale on houses to allow more homeowners to pay off existing liens on their properties on Wednesday. Scott said he directed the Department of Finance to remove all owner-occupied properties from the sale. This will allow homeowners to use the resources available to assist them in resolving issues with their liens, according to city officials. Roughly 2,900 owner-occupied properties were slated to be included in the sale, city officials said. Stabilizing Baltimore’s communities is central to advancing the city’s vision for Equitable Neighborhood Development, Scott said.  “Rebuilding our city must begin with stabilizing...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Development Plan#Town Planner
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Costco
WMDT.com

Md. BOE vows to fast track Blueprint plans, Eastern Shore school districts prepare to keep up

MARYLAND – Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education (MSBOE) signed a resolution to fast track the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. Part of that commitment, according to MSBOE officials, is sticking with in-person learning. Superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools David Bromwell says only about a dozen students are still learning in the virtual model. “Each day, we’re coming back with about 0 or one positive [COVID-19 case]. The students or staff come back after those five days [of quarantine] immediately,” he said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

Big Changes Coming to Chick-fil-A and More in Manassas

Chick-fil-A Signal Hill to Expand, Temporarily Close for Construction. Manassas’s favorite chicken sandwich will be a little trickier to get – for now – at least. Chick-fil-A Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue has announced a major expansion requiring a temporary closure. Originally opened in 2004, Chick-fil-A Signal...
MANASSAS, VA
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Public Television unveils massive new studio

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Maryland Public Television is celebrating the opening of a mammoth new studio. The space is almost 8,500 square feet and is named for Montgomery County residents Irene and Edward Kaplan, two longtime supporters of MPT. It took about two years to complete the $9.5 million...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Construction Has Started on the Tallest Building in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Construction has officially started on the new tallest building in Downtown Salisbury. It will be a 12 story high-rise apartment complex called “The Ross.” Many are excited to see the progress of the area. The building will have 100 units and it's 93,000 square feet....
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Beebe announces updated visitor policy at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced updates to its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of today, April 29th, inpatients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus may have one well visitor per day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The visitor will not be allowed to change throughout the day.
LEWES, DE
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
28
Followers
77
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy