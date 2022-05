As expected, Notre Dame has received the top seed for the Mercer County Softball Tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday with out-bracket games. Although it wasn’t called the Mercer County Tournament last year, Notre Dame can be considered the defending champion of what was called the Colonial Valley Conference Tournament instead. The Irish beat Robbinsville in a memorable championship game by one run last year.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO