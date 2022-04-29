‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy has warrant issued for him in Louisiana

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday for allegedly spying on a female student at Louisiana State University. Page Six obtained an arrest warrant for the 21-year-old country singer that shows an investigator found “probable cause” to charge him with one felony count of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. According to the report, the alleged victim called LSU Police Department to her dorm room at Azalea Hall, where she had discovered a device under her futon bed. After doing some research online, the unidentified woman told officers she found out it was a VR-500 voice-activated recorder. The alleged victim...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO