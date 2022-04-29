ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy has warrant issued for him in Louisiana

By Brian Linder
 2 days ago
Former “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy said Thursday that a warrant has been issued for him by the Louisiana State University Police Department. The 21-year-old made the announcement in a post to his Facebook page, and said...

‘American Idol’ alum Laine Hardy arrested for allegedly spying on ex-girlfriend

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday for allegedly spying on a female student at Louisiana State University. Page Six obtained an arrest warrant for the 21-year-old country singer that shows an investigator found “probable cause” to charge him with one felony count of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. According to the report, the alleged victim called LSU Police Department to her dorm room at Azalea Hall, where she had discovered a device under her futon bed. After doing some research online, the unidentified woman told officers she found out it was a VR-500 voice-activated recorder. The alleged victim...
Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. — (AP) — Researchers are returning to the Alabama coast near Mobile to assess the sunken remains of the last slave ship to bring captive Africans to the United States more than 160 years ago. The Alabama Historical Commission says a team will begin a 10-day...
Man accused of giving amphetamines to emotional support monkey is indicted on cruelty to companion animals charge, has request for its return denied: report

A Cincinnati man's demand that his emotional support monkey be returned to him was not only shot down this week, but a judge reportedly ordered him to stay away from the black-capped capuchin after tests allegedly show its urine tested positive for amphetamines. And, according to The Enquirer, Adam...
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

