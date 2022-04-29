ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Liverpool considering move for Tchouameni

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are considering a summer...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp enters legendary status as Liverpool’s modern-day Bill Shankly

Jurgen Klopp looked a broken man. He faced the cameras after the 1-0 defeat by Fulham at Anfield 13 months ago – Liverpool’s sixth loss in seven games – but could not summon any of his trademark ebullience. He had already said that he would take a break from management in 2024 but seasoned Kloppwatchers wondered whether he would even make it that far. An era appeared to be coming to an end.The news today that not only is Klopp going nowhere in the immediate future but he has signed a contract to keep him on Merseyside for the next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Action News Jax

Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

LONDON — (AP) — As you were in the pursuit of Champions League qualification. At the other end of the Premier League, though, the relegation scrap just got even tighter. Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel's header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham to stay two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min's double.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bristol City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Hull City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League title race: Liverpool & Man City run-in fixtures

Liverpool and Manchester City yielded no ground to each other as they both won on Saturday to continue their march towards the Premier League title. Liverpool's lunchtime win over Newcastle saw them lead the table, until City thrashed Leeds United in the late kick-off to retake top spot. Naby Keita's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Frank Lampard will face Chelsea for the first time since he was sacked by the club last season as his Everton team hosts the Blues at Goodison Park this afternoon.Lampard was sacked 18 months into the job with Chelsea eighth in the Premier League last season.Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League build-up and updatesThomas Tuchel was appointed and led the club to the Champions League in his first season in charge.Lampard will be desperate for three points against his former club to help Everton’s survival chances, with the Toffees stuck in the relegation zone and in serious danger of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola not worried about Manchester City playing next two games after Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed the suggestion his players must shoulder extra pressure by playing their next two Premier League games a day after Liverpool play theirs.A 1-0 win in the lunchtime kick-off at Newcastle on Saturday lifted the Reds two points clear at the top of the table, but City leapfrogged back into pole position by beating Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road in the evening game.City and Liverpool play the second legs of their respective Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid and Villarreal in midweek.They must both then refocus again on the domestic crown, with Jurgen Klopp’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday evening.Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play once again for the club and has been impressive this season despite being in a team which hasn’t found form. And though the Portuguese star has scored some beautiful goals for the team, it’s thought new permanent manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to feature him in his side next season.Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned him not to exclude Ronaldo. LIVE BLOG: Follow coverage of Manchester United vs Chelsea“Ronaldo is a player who does his own thing, but as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds v Man City: Team news

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training. This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. John Stones is unavailable after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3 win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Four Manchester United Players Look Likely To Leave The Club In The Summer

Manchester United could let go of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to a report. After Erik ten Hag was confirmed as the new manager to take over the reins at the century-old club, there have been reports of a possible exodus of the first-team squad in his first summer transfer window at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
