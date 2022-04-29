Woman charged with DUI after Providence police cruiser crash that left 2 injured

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike. It happened in Merrimack around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.
N.H. State Police said 39-year-old Erica Murphy hit the cruiser, which was in the right break down lane. The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop but was in the cruiser when it was hit.
The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.
Murphy will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Cort on Monday.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should call Sergeant Christopher Martineau at 603-223-8626 or email him at Christopher.J.Martineau@dos.nh.gov.
