So far, I would say my longest and most tumultuous period of rainfall started soon after the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. On one pandemic morning I woke up at 11 a.m. and trudged my way down the stairs with yet another completely unscheduled day ahead of me, characteristic of the time. I remember going to my kitchen where I could look out the window, watching the scene through what felt like a blurry film for which I wasn’t sure whether to blame my swollen, lazy morning eyes or my foggy, lazy morning brain. Throughout those couple of months, I couldn’t rid myself of the question: What on earth am I doing and why?

