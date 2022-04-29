Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Adams; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wabash; Wells FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Adams, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wabash and Wells. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding due to overnight heavy rain and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations experiencing flooding include Marion, Bluffton, Hartford City, Gas City, Berne, Upland, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Montpelier, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Monroe, Pennville, Matthews, Sims, Warren and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
