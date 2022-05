Manoah's magical sophomore campaign remains without a loss after fanning seven Red Sox. Alek Manoah is still one of the hottest arms in baseball. Toronto’s top young arm in the starting rotation got his fourth start of the season on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing a season-high seven innings of scoreless baseball while allowing three hits, walking three batters and striking out seven. His start was good enough to lift Toronto to its 13th victory of the season, and his fourth. This win is already a crucial one for his club as the Blue Jays trail the Yankees by a half-game for first in the American League East.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO