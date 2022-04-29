ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

By Motley Fool Transcribing
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

KLA-Tencor (KLAC -4.06%) Good afternoon. My name is David, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation March quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. [Operator instructions] I will now turn the call over to Kevin Kessel, vice...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Bancorp (TBBK) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Bancorp (TBBK -7.54%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM 4.26%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. NatWest Group plc (NWG -4.58%) Q1 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK -1.51%) Q1 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Wallace
Person
Patrick Ho
Motley Fool

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY -2.50%) Q1 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klac#Smartphone#Motley Fool#The Kla Corporation
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Terex (TEX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Terex (TEX -1.45%) Greetings, and welcome to Terex first quarter 2022 results conference call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call to your host, Randy Wilson, director of investor relations. Randy Wilson -- Director of Investor Relations. Good...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Phillips 66 (PSX -0.52%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Civeo (CVEO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Civeo (CVEO 1.48%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call. Apr...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC -2.79%) Q1 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Bloomin Brands (BLMN -0.04%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN -11.01%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG -1.50%) Q1 2022...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Intel Stock Is Slumping Today

While the company exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectation, its non-GAAP earnings were actually down 35% from the year-ago quarter. Intel's revenue -- down 7% from the year-ago quarter -- also outpaced the consensus estimate. The company issued second-quarter guidance that was below Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Novo Nordisk (NVO 3.46%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Aon (AON) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Aon (AON -9.28%) Good morning and thank you for holding. Welcome to Aon plc's first quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator instructions] I would also like to remind all parties that this call is being recorded. If anyone has an objection, you may disconnect at this time. It is important to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

ExxonMobil (XOM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ExxonMobil (XOM -2.24%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call. Apr...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy