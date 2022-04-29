Aaron Rodgers had no issue with Packers passing on WRs in first round

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had no issues with the team bypassing the wide receiver position and taking two defensive players during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The four-time MVP joined “The Pat McAfee Show” for the “Draft Spectacular” for his reaction during the first round on Thursday night.

“I’m sure Packer nation will be wondering why we didn’t take a receiver or trade up or whatnot, but at this point, you just gotta have some faith in the organization,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he’ll “put in the time to make it work” with whomever the Packers bring in at receiver. He even mentioned the high bust rate for receivers in the first round and the Packers’ high hit rate for receivers on Day 2.

“We’ve had a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers in Green Bay. Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones in the third round. Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out pretty good,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers pointed to Jameson Williams as the most NFL-ready receiver in the draft. The Detroit Lions traded up to No. 12 to get him.

The Packers stayed put after all the receivers came off the board and picked defensive players.

Rodgers said Quay Walker, the 22nd overall pick, looks like a great fit at linebacker alongside All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell.

“He fits the bill, he’s 6-3, 230. Pair him with Dre in the middle, I think that’s pretty good for our defense,” Rodgers said.

Six picks later, the Packers got defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

Rodgers said he thought the Packers had six first-round grades on receivers, and all six were gone by the time the team came on the clock on No. 22. He also didn’t think there was a sure-fire future Pro Bowler in the group like Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Instead of forcing a receiver pick, general manager Brian Gutekunst “shored up” two spots along the defensive front.

“Obviously, our defense is going to be really good, and defense wins championships, as David Bakhtiari tweeted,” Rodgers said.

The Packers have two second-round picks and one third-round pick during Day 2 of the draft.