Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Trying To Humiliate UN With Kyiv Attack During Guterres Visit

By David Keyton, Inna Varenytsia
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General António Guterres, an attack that shattered the capital’s tentative return to normality as the focus of the war moved east....

