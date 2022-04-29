Homeless encampment fire erupts and pics reveal massive smoke cloud

One person was found dead in an RV after a fire broken out at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in California.

The fire is believed to have started at or near a homeless encampment that is in the vicinity of the convention center.

Video on social media showed a thick cloud of gray smoke as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire seems to be underneath a bridge near Lake Merritt in Oakland .

Five people were displaced by the fire, authorities said.

More video at the scene shows emergency crews at the bridge while explosions can be heard in the background.

