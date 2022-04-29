ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo to the rescue for United as Chelsea miss opportunity

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an hour of this game, it looked as if that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's call to finish the season as strongly as possible had gone unheard as the home side put in yet another disappointing display. They were lethargic and lacked the drive that Chelsea's...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
