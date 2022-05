GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Wade Hampton girls soccer team made history this season by winning its first region title since 1989. "It was insane," Generals senior center back Cambelle Roberson said. "I mean unreal. None of us knew how to act after that. We were just like we've never done this before what happens now? But it was a really, really good feeling."

WADE HAMPTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO