As the Utah Jazz embark on an offseason that’s sure to bring about changes, one question at the forefront of everyone’s mind is who will be coaching the team next season?. For months there have been rumblings about other teams that could be interested in Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s services. But sources say those rumblings have not come about because of any plans from Jazz ownership or the front office to part ways with Snyder. By all accounts, Snyder will be the coach of the Jazz next season if he chooses to be.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO