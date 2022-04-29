Archery program teaches more than shooting a bow and arrow

A new opportunity has taken many Martin County Schools’ fifth graders out of their comfort zones this semester.

Some are still a bit nervous, but others are hooked and going for the bullseye.

Earlier this semester, elementary physical education teachers around the district were trained to facilitate the National Archery in Schools Program, which is a joint venture between state education and wildlife agencies. In North Carolina, the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission is the partnering agency.

NASP teaches and promotes “international-style target archery as a part of in-school curriculum.”

Martin County Schools chose to launch the program via fourth and fifth grade physical education classes at E.J. Hayes Elementary School, Jamesville Elementary School, Rodgers Elementary School and South Creek Elementary School.

The core context of the course covers history, safety, technique, equipment, mental concentration, physical fitness and self-improvement.

Brian Swift, who teaches physical education at Rodgers and Jamesville Elementary Schools, has been excited to teach something new and see his students learning something new.

“A different skill set is exposed in archery,” according to Swift. “This is new for everyone.”

Rodgers Elementary School students entered week nine of the course just prior to Spring break. Leland Pedraza, a fifth grader, has become the “person to beat” when classmates take to the shooting line.

Pedraza sees the experience as much more than simple competition.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “Safety has to come first. If you mess up, someone could get hurt.”

He relies on his training, which included work on things like safety well before the students picked up a bow and arrow.

Friendly challenges were issued as Pedraza prepared to shoot during a recent visit. When he once again walked away with the best score of the day, sportsmanship abounded as he was congratulated by students and staff alike.

“Some people are a little afraid of it at first,” Pedraza explained. “But they shouldn’t be, as long as everyone remembers our training.”

Now a bow-hunter in the making outside of school, Pedraza said one of the best parts about the class for him was learning the safety rules he did not know before.

Once they reach that portion of the class, all students are encouraged to try shooting. Swift makes related assignments for those intimidated by the bow such as that of scorekeeper, where math can work into the exercise.

According to NASP, there has never been an archery accident in the program. Teachers and administrators like the fact this program puts all students on a level playing field from the beginning. Bonuses include building math skills, learning history and culture, stressing responsibility and encouraging social interaction.

Martin County Schools has plans to expand the program. This may be to add additional grade levels and administrators hope to have district archery tournaments in the years to come.