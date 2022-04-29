ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores again in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lindholm scored his 42nd goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Gaudreau and the Flames visit the Jets

Calgary Flames (50-20-11, first in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against Winnipeg. He currently ranks second in the league with 115 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 75 assists. The Jets are 26-13-9 against conference opponents....
NHL
FOX Sports

Eichel's 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Elias Lindholm
NHL

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens' Molson Cup Player of the Year

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has been named the winner of the Molson Cup Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. The first-time recipient earned the monthly award outright in November and, uniquely, was named co-winner of the trophy in March, alongside Cole Caufield. The trophy is...
NHL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Flames Have Reason to Believe Slumping Toffoli Will Get Back on Track

When general manager Brad Treliving went out and acquired Tyler Toffoli back in back in mid-February, there wasn’t a person you could find in the Calgary Flames fanbase who didn’t love the deal. After all, they were acquiring a player who not only has Stanley Cup pedigree, but has been a consistent goal scorer for the majority of his nine-season career.
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers recall defenceman Philip Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors Thursday morning. Broberg, 20, has spent two previous stints with the Oilers this year. He played eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 scoring one assist, then was recalled when Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson were promoted to the NHL.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Brady Tkachuk leads Senators past Flyers in finale

Brady Tkachuk had one goal and one assist, Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic added one goal apiece and the Ottawa Senators defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in the final regular-season game for both teams on Friday. Tkachuk reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Austin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins beat Blue Jackets, clinch first-round playoff series against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins had one last chance to put together a complete game and gain some confidence before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.The Penguins, losers of eight of their previous 12 games coming in, responded with a first-period blitz that carried them to a much-needed win.Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy