ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Reimbursed Minor League Clubhouse Dues

As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: New Field Installed At Dodger Stadium

As the MLB lockout extended into early March, commissioner Rob Manfred canceled Opening Day and the first two series of the 2022 regular season. Those games were ultimately rescheduled for later dates when a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) was ratified on March 10. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers schedule...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSNT News

Rockies legend ejected from Isotopes game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five-time MLB all-star and longtime Colorado Rockies player Todd Helton joined the Isotopes this week as a special assistant. In only his third game with the team, he was ejected. On Thursday, the ‘Topes hosted the Sacramento River Cats for an 11 a.m. matinee and the third of a six-game series. Up […]
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Kershaw becomes Dodgers' franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slugs three-run homer

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Friday against the Reds. McMahon managed only one hit, but he made it by count by taking Hunter Greene yard in the fifth frame to record his second home run of the season. It was his first long ball since April 17, though he did have three doubles in 10 starts in that span. McMahon has also found other ways to contribute, as he has at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, and he's also collected seven RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, McMahon is hitting .242/.359/.424 across 78 plate appearances on the campaign.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Hampson
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

McMahon's 3-run HR powers Rockies past MLB-worst Reds, 10-4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies sent the Cincinnati Reds to their major league-worst 17th loss in 20 games with a 10-4 victory on Friday night. Elias Diaz also went deep and Antonio Senzatela (2-1) pitched...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Beats Reds for third win

Kuhl (3-0) picked up the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. His outing was bookended by homers; Kuhl allowed a long ball to Tyler Naquin on the first pitch he threw and another to Aramis Garcia on the last pitch he threw. Kuhl was strong in between and now sits with a 1.90 ERA through four starts this season (two at Coors Field). His 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings don't exactly scream "dominant," however, and he's enjoyed a pretty favorable schedule to date.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
KTSM

Nomar Mazara go-ahead home run gives Chihuahuas 7-6 win over Reno Aces

Nomar Mazara hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 7-6 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Aces had baserunners on in both the eighth and ninth innings but the Chihuahuas’ bullpen held on. El Paso designated hitter Aderlin Rodriguez […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Reds enter matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

LINE: Rockies -154, Reds +132; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break a five-game slide with a victory against the Colorado Rockies. Colorado is 12-9 overall and 8-4 at home. The Rockies are fourth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Rockies place Bryant on IL with back strain

DENVER -- Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a back strain, thus ending his hope to return to the lineup Friday night against the Reds at Coors Field. Prospect Elehuris Montero, a power-hitting corner infielder and designated hitter ranked as the Rockies' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy