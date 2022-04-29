ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Picks up two helpers in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Zadorov recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Gaudreau beats Talbot for 40th goal of 2021–22 season

Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau became the team’s third player to reach the 40-goal plateau this season during the second period of Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Gaudreau, 28, took a perfect feed from linemate Matthew Tkachuk before beating Wild goaltender (and former Flames teammate) Cam Talbot...
NHL
Nikita Zadorov
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Stars top line Pavelski-Robertson-Hintz all 70-point scorers

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson is a 40-goal scorer with almost as many assists in his second full NHL season and he doesn't even have the most points on the top line for the Dallas Stars. Neither does fellow 20-something forward Roope Hintz. at 37 years old, with the...
NHL
theScore

'What's the point?': Foligno injured, Wild blast Avs for questionable hits

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lends helper Friday

Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of him mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four shorthanded points this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction and Odds (Wild Win Low-Scoring Affair)

As the NHL regular season draws to a close, we've got one more Central Division battle as the 51-22-7 Minnesota Wild host the 56-18-6 Colorado Avalanche tonight at 8:00 PM EST. Colorado has been locked into their playoff position for a while now and their performance has waned, as they've...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens: 3 Late First-Round Draft Targets

Now that the worst season in Montreal Canadiens history is completed, fans can stop counting man-games lost due to injury and let the supercomputer trying to keep up with that number cool down. But mostly, fans can now look forward to the first offseason under new general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton. They were busy at their first trade deadline, and all signs point to them being very active leading up to the NHL Entry Draft to be hosted in Montreal this summer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Beats Reds for third win

Kuhl (3-0) picked up the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. His outing was bookended by homers; Kuhl allowed a long ball to Tyler Naquin on the first pitch he threw and another to Aramis Garcia on the last pitch he threw. Kuhl was strong in between and now sits with a 1.90 ERA through four starts this season (two at Coors Field). His 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings don't exactly scream "dominant," however, and he's enjoyed a pretty favorable schedule to date.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche Jerseys Hang Over Larimer Square

The Colorado Avalanche jerseys hanging over Larimer Square are back. The hanging Colorado Avalanche jerseys in Larimer Square are back!. Make sure to stop by Larimer Square during the Avalanche's postseason run as the iconic flags that sway across the string of lights have been replaced with flags that resemble the jerseys of Colorado players.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Canucks assign Podkolzin, Martin, Silovs, Lockwood to Abbotsford, waive Petan and Dries

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned Vasily Podkolzin to the Abbotsford Canucks, the club announced on Saturday. Podkolzin, 20, will join Abbotsford for its upcoming run in the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs. The 2019 first-round pick amassed 14 goals and 26 points in 79 National Hockey League games as a rookie with Vancouver this season.
NHL

