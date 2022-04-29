ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Plucks apple in shootout loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Predators top Avalanche in shootout, move into first West wild card

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nashville leads the Dallas Stars by one point with one game for each team remaining. Each...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Eichel's 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jets take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

LINE: Jets -219, Kraken +175; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of three consecutive games. Winnipeg is 37-32-11 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Jets have a -6 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 249 allowed.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: San Jose at Seattle

Commanding performance by the Kraken delivers a 3-0 win on Fan Appreciation Night. Tonight was about the fans and thanking them for their support all season, and the Kraken found the best way possible to do that: delivering a win. From the first moment of puck drop, Seattle skated to offensive control, holding the zone for just shy of half the game (27:03). The home team also built the offensive advantage in even-strength play, with goals coming from Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Victor Rask. The team played a disciplined game, taking only two penalties - although they resulted in a two-man advantage for San Jose for 1:12 of game play - but the penalty-kill unit held strong, backed by Chris Driedger in net. Driedger was strong throughout all 60 minutes and delivered the fifth shutout of his career to seal the three-goal victory.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Kraken shut out Sharks in last home game of inaugural NHL season

SEATTLE -- Chris Driedger made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Seattle Kraken to a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks in their home finale at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. It was the first home shutout for Seattle. The Kraken finish their...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Colorado

ST. PAUL -- The Wild will conclude the 2021-22 regular season portion of its schedule on Friday night when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. It's Game 82 of the season, but there are still one important detail to decipher when it comes to Minnesota's First Round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, which commences on either Monday or Tuesday night: which of the two clubs will be hosting Game 1.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Avalanche Jerseys Hang Over Larimer Square

The Colorado Avalanche jerseys hanging over Larimer Square are back. The hanging Colorado Avalanche jerseys in Larimer Square are back!. Make sure to stop by Larimer Square during the Avalanche's postseason run as the iconic flags that sway across the string of lights have been replaced with flags that resemble the jerseys of Colorado players.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Coyotes

The Predators scored 3 quick goals in the 1st, including a stellar backhander from Eeli Tolvanen, but it was not enough as they fell 5-4 The Nashville Predators concluded their 2021-22 regular-season schedule by falling to the Arizona Coyotes by a 5-4 final on Friday night at Gila River Arena. The result gives the Preds the Western Conference's second Wild Card spot, and as a result, they'll face the Colorado Avalanche in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN

