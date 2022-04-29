Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Registers helper

The Montreal Canadiens will now officially finish 32nd overall. They just needed to lose one of their last two games in regulation time or have the Arizona Coyotes win one of their final two games. On Wednesday, the Habs defeated the New York Rangers; however, with an Arizona victory in overtime over the Dallas Stars, Montreal’s fate was sealed. Finishing last means the Canadiens now have the best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery to select first overall. If they win, it will be the first time the franchise selects first overall since 1980 when they chose Doug Wickenhieser.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO