Denver, CO

Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Registers helper

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Aube-Kubel notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Aube-Kubel...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell dominating WHL playoffs for Vancouver

Boston Bruins fans are focused on the present right now with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin early next week, but there are also reasons to be optimistic about the team's future. One of them is the performance of top prospect Fabian Lysell. Boston's 2021 first-round draft pick...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Predators top Avalanche in shootout, move into first West wild card

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nashville leads the Dallas Stars by one point with one game for each team remaining. Each...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named to AHL’s First All-Star Team

Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named to the American Hockey League’s end-of-season First All-Star Team. Wolf, 21, is the first rookie goalie to be named to the First All-Star Team since current Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray received the honour as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2014–15.
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers recall defenceman Philip Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors Thursday morning. Broberg, 20, has spent two previous stints with the Oilers this year. He played eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 scoring one assist, then was recalled when Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson were promoted to the NHL.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens Potential 2022 NHL Draft Top 3 Targets

The Montreal Canadiens will now officially finish 32nd overall. They just needed to lose one of their last two games in regulation time or have the Arizona Coyotes win one of their final two games. On Wednesday, the Habs defeated the New York Rangers; however, with an Arizona victory in overtime over the Dallas Stars, Montreal’s fate was sealed. Finishing last means the Canadiens now have the best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery to select first overall. If they win, it will be the first time the franchise selects first overall since 1980 when they chose Doug Wickenhieser.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting Friday

MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Connor Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Flames 3-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken. Matthew Tkachuk scored...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Missing season finale

Pickard (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's season finale against the Devils. Pickard will finish the year having gone 1-1-0 while posting a sub-par 4.29 GAA and .875 save percentage through three top-level appearances. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll likely have to settle for a two-way contract in order to continue playing in North America.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL

