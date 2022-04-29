ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss...

www.cbssports.com

WDBO

Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process. General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lends helper Friday

Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of him mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four shorthanded points this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Beats Reds for third win

Kuhl (3-0) picked up the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. His outing was bookended by homers; Kuhl allowed a long ball to Tyler Naquin on the first pitch he threw and another to Aramis Garcia on the last pitch he threw. Kuhl was strong in between and now sits with a 1.90 ERA through four starts this season (two at Coors Field). His 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings don't exactly scream "dominant," however, and he's enjoyed a pretty favorable schedule to date.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jets take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

LINE: Jets -219, Kraken +175; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of three consecutive games. Winnipeg is 37-32-11 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Jets have a -6 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 249 allowed.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings not bringing back head coach Jeff Blashill

Jeff Blashill’s contract as head coach of the Red Wings was set to expire at the end of this season and he will not be receiving another one. The team announced that Blashill’s deal will not be renewed while Detroit is also parting ways with assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ next coach could have an edge, NHL experience

The next Detroit Red Wings coach figures to be much different than Jeff Blashill, at least in personality and demeanor. General manager Steve Yzerman, chances are, will seek someone who is more abrasive and demanding. The feeling amongst some in the organization is that the team is too soft, wilts...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Beauchamp-Molson Trophy Justifiably Goes to Romanov

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov admittedly didn’t have a superstar-esque sophomore 2021-22 season, but his career is undeniably on the right track. Romanov’s Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy win confirms as much. Truth be told, no one on the Canadiens, with possible exception to Nick Suzuki, had an All-Star-caliber season...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
'What's the point?': Foligno injured, Wild blast Avs for questionable hits

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Lands on injured list

Nottingham was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list earlier this week with an undisclosed injury. Nottingham hasn't played for Norfolk since April 22. The catcher has been solid with a .333/.448/.708 slash line at Triple-A after narrowly missing out on a major-league roster spot in spring training.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA

