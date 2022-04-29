Free wellness fair for seniors at Yakima Harman Center

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off this weekend, and between the pandemic and the challenges of school and life, there is a mental health crisis among children in the U.S. Doctors said it is something parents need to discuss with their kids. A survey from Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves program shows most parents (93%) know it’s important to talk to children about mental health. But more than half (59%) need help knowing how to start the conversation. Pediatric psychologist Dr. Ariana Hoet directs On Our Sleeves. Its mission is to break the stigma and provide resources for families. This month, they’re launching...

