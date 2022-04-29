ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Knowledge as a Disrupter in the Networked Practice of UNStudio

ArchDaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the first years of launching their architectural practice, Ben van Berkel and Caroline Bos renamed their practice to UNStudio. Short for United Network Studio, the change of name stands symbolic to the knowledge based, networked nature of the firm, which has grown to expand to 6 offices worldwide...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

TruMark Financial Credit Union on Harnessing Digital Offerings to Engage and Satisfy Members

Credit unions (CUs) are traditionally known for high-touch relationships with their members, a quality Elizabeth Kaspern keeps in mind when crafting the member experience as senior vice president, chief retail and member services officer for TruMark Financial Credit Union, headquartered in Pennsylvania. The CU conducts many voice-of-the-member surveys and found that members want an individualized experience — a trend that escalated during the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parametric Design#Unstudio#Product Design#Knowledge Network#United Network Studio
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Acquisition Advances Indian Social Commerce

Click here to read the full article. The move gives Amazon a new platform in India, where it has been successful but heavily scrutinized by government and competitors alike. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDeal Digest: What's Happening With Ted Baker, Missguided and Kohl'sHow Kohl's Could End Up With Closer Ties to JCPAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge RivalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
COMMERCE, CA
TechCrunch

How to get into Y Combinator, according to YC’s Dalton Caldwell

What gets one team in where another is turned away? If anyone can answer that, it’s Dalton Caldwell, managing director and group partner for YC. He’s been with YC for its last 19 batches, with much of that time spent overseeing admissions. He puts his tally for the number of applications he’s reviewed in the “tens of thousands.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Back-End Innovation Can Reduce Costs While Improving Customer Experience

As competition intensifies among a growing number of players in the financial services market, technological innovation has become an integral part of companies’ missions. From FinTechs and digital-only banks to insurers and asset managers, firms of all types are using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other digital technologies to improve efficiency and performance as well as strengthen their customer relationships. More than 75% of companies across all financial services sectors now employ some form of high-performance computing, deep learning or ML to accelerate core computing processes.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Public-Private Collaboration Crucial to Innovating Digital Identity

A few weeks ago, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) organized a Tech Sprint, inviting experts from the private and public sector to discuss ideas about the effectiveness of identity proofing, the process used to collect, validate and verify information about a person.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
hackernoon.com

[Startup Founder Interview] 10 Questions for Every Startup Founder

What is your company in 2–5 words? Why is now the time for your company to exist? What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem? If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing? Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year. What’s most exciting about your traction to date? Where do you think your growth will be next year?
ECONOMY
pymnts

Payer and Resurs Bank Partner to Serve Nordic Retail Market

Sweden-based B2B payments technology platform Payer is partnering with Nordic commercial bank Resurs Bank to launch subscription solutions for the Nordic retail market using Payer’s application programming interface (API) platform, according to a Wednesday (April 27) press release. Payer’s modular API platform is designed to streamline payment processes for...
BUSINESS
pymnts

W2, Visa Team Up on UK Business Compliance Tools

Regulatory compliance software platform W2 is teaming up with payments behemoth Visa to offer “enhanced compliance solutions and tools for U.K. Platinum and Infinite business cardholders,” according to a joint press release Thursday (April 28). The new product means businesses operating in regulated sectors — including payments, FinTechs...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Goons of Balatroon: The Innovative Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Goons of Balatroon (GOB), a hybrid metaverse, successfully closed $2.46 million in fundraising that Jun Capital and Merit Circle led. It included Vulcan Forged, Bullperks, Unizen, PlayNity, Faculty Group, Skyvision Capital, and Maven Capital. The fundraising also involved Angel investors like CEOs of HUSL and Lovelace World and Charles Read of Rarestone Capital.
GAMBLING
hackernoon.com

Use this Framework to Easily Scale Your Software Development Business

A friend of mine has a small software development company. He was struggling with keeping his profit margins high enough. Communication and planning were the villains in this story. I had a feeling that my experience in managing complex projects could be applied to his case as well. The program contains 6 steps. The "Ignition" and "Research" steps are related to product discovery, followed by the "Definition" step for the ideation process and the "Prototyping" step.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

With Lens Cloud, Snap offers back-end services for its developer platform

In Snap jargon, Lenses are essentially augmented reality apps that you can access in Snapchat. And the company has been building a huge “app store” of Lenses over the past few years. Some of them are funny, some of them are useful, some of them help you communicate in a whole new way. It is becoming a rich augmented reality ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Femtech Startup Ruth Health Secures $2.4M to Transform Telehealth Approach to Pregnancy Care

– Femtech startup Ruth Health providing progressive telehealth and comprehensive care platform built for women by women announced it has raised $2.4M seed funding round led by Giant Ventures, with participation from Citylight VC, Cleo Capital Scout Fund, Crista Galli Ventures, Duro VC, Emmeline Ventures, Gaingels, Global Founders Capital, Pentas Ventures, SOMA Capital, Techstars, Torch Capital, YCombinator, and various strategic angels. This brings Ruth Health’s total funding to $3.1M.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy