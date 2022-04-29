ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chargers take offensive lineman Zion Johnson in first round

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their offensive line in the first round for the second straight year, selecting Boston College...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Chargers decline to pick up 5th-year option on Tillery

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. Tillery, the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has started 29 games over the first three years of his career. He started 15 of 16 games last season and had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks along with 14 quarterback hits. He also had 51 tackles.
COSTA MESA, CA
KEYT

49ers re-sign CB Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back oft-injured cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. Verrett played only one game last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Verrett originally joined the 49ers in 2019 and played only one game his first season because of injuries. He did play 13 games in 2020. That was only the second time in Verrett’s eight years in the NFL that he managed to play more than six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. The Angels star, who homered and doubled in a win Sunday, fanned against Liam Hendriks to end the game. Angels two-way start Shohei Ohtani didn’t start, a day after making an early exit because of groin tightness. The reigning AL MVP grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. The White Sox won for the third time in 12 games. Los Angeles has won seven of nine.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KEYT

Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A’s 6-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight winning start, and the Tampa Bay Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1. Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg. Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies, and Mike Zunino’s base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.
OAKLAND, CA
KEYT

Hollingshead sparks LAFC to 2-0 win over Minnesota United

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and Los Angeles FC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United in MLS play. LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season. Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead’s game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes’ insurance score.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Angels star Ohtani out of lineup, day after early exit

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup Monday, a day after the AL MVP exited a win over the Chicago White Sox because of tightness in his groin. Angels trainer Mike Frostad said Ohtani was “doing better this morning” and there were currently no plans for an MRI or to put the two-way sensation on the injured list. Ohtani went through a partial pregame warmup on Monday. Ohtani was the Angels’ designated hitter when he was pulled late for a pinch-hitter Sunday. After the game, he said he expected he’d be able to play Monday in the series finale. Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani could pitch at Boston later in the week.
ANAHEIM, CA
KEYT

Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era. That’s both for the star center and for the organization he’s leaving behind. The Ducks hope next year is when they’ll finally be contenders again. The Ducks have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, but their growing wealth of young talent suggests they’ll soon have the players who can end the drought. They showed that promise intermittently this season, but ultimately fell well short of the progress necessary to get there.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Drafts#Only Hope#American Football#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Chargers
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Padres’ Clevinger back after 2nd TJ surgery

Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He’ll be back on a familiar mound, too. Clevinger will start against the Guardians at Progressive Field — he began his big league career with Cleveland in 2016 and excelled there until being dealt to San Diego before the 2020 trade deadline. The 31-year-old Clevinger last pitched in the 2020 NL Division Series, starting Game 1 against the Dodgers and getting pulled after one scoreless inning. He missed last season after having elbow surgery.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy