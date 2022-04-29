ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 02:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern West Feliciana and northwestern Pointe Coupee Parishes through 630 AM CDT At 553 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Simmesport, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lettsworth and Batchelor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .The Snake River below Warren crested just below Moderate flood stage overnight. While river levels will continue to fall, the river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage through the middle of the week, before dropping to Action stage by the late week period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 70.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Sunday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 64.8 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wayne, southwestern Laurel, southeastern Pulaski, McCreary and northwestern Whitley Counties through 715 AM EDT At 642 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burfield, or 8 miles southeast of Monticello, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kidds Crossing, Slavens, Gregory and Co-Operative around 650 AM EDT. Ritner, Denney and Delta around 655 AM EDT. Marshes Siding around 700 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Laurel, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Laurel; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Laurel, Owsley, Jackson, east central Rockcastle, Lee and northwestern Clay Counties through 645 AM EDT At 604 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loam, or near McKee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Waneta, Dabolt, Brazil and Bond around 610 AM EDT. McKee, Bradshaw, Macedonia, Gray Hawk, Atkinstown, Foxtown, Olin, Mildred, Annville and Settle Store around 615 AM EDT. Turkey Foot, Privett, Lakes, Wind Cave, Herd, Zekes Point and Tyner around 620 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include New Zion, Arvel, Mummie, Old Orchard, Elian, Nathanton, Maulden, Wild Dog, Earnestville, Travellers Rest, Banford, Sturgeon, Green Hall, Island City, Vincent, Delvinta, Ida May, Endee, Cressmont, Caryton, Heidelberg, Blake, Yellow Rock, Booneville, Levi, Pebworth, Scoville, Turin, Corgleton, White Ash, Major, Belle Point, Proctor, Beattyville, Stay, Grass, Lower Buffalo, Lerose, Chestnut Gap, Enoch, Lone, Eversole and Cowcreek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jefferson, central Grainger and northwestern Hamblen Counties through 1030 AM EDT At 955 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jefferson City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morristown, Jefferson City, Bean Station, New Market, Alpha and Panther Creek State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Lee; Menifee; Morgan; Powell; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Powell, western Morgan, east central Estill, Menifee, north central Lee and Wolfe Counties through 700 AM EDT At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fitchburg, or 7 miles east of Irvine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pilot, Rogers Chapel, See, Rosslyn and Cat Creek around 625 AM EDT. Standing Rock, Lombard, Leeco, Zachariah and Bowen around 630 AM EDT. Natural Bridge S.P., Glencairn, Slade, Rogers, Nada, Haystack, Torrent and Whisman around 635 AM EDT. Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson, Pine Ridge and High Falls around 640 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Campton, Calaboose, Mariba, Baptist, Valeria, Stoll, Pomeroyton, Gosneyville, Toliver, Trent, Stillwater, Denniston, Wellington, Maytown, Murphyfork, Ezel, Hazel Green, Artville, Korea, Lower Gilmore, Dan, Henry, Pekin, Mize, New Cummer, Grassy Creek, Rexville, Omer, Woodsbend, Demund and Nickell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Pickens, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Pickens; Tuscaloosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Tuscaloosa, southern Pickens and north central Greene Counties through 630 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Boley Springs to near Lake Lurleen State Park to near Aliceville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Tuscaloosa, Northport, Aliceville, Gordo, Coker, McMullen, Samantha, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Lake Lurleen State Park, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Garden, Mantua, Jena, Bankhead Lock And Dam, Binion Creek Landing, Whitson, Lake Tuscaloosa, Dillburg and Moores Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iberia and southeastern St. Martin Parishes through 1030 AM CDT At 1006 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Belle River and Pierre Part. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lamar, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Pickens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PICKENS AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 04/29/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 72.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 71.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-01 15:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is now in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 13 feet is impacting all shores of the islands. * TIMING...through at least Monday * IMPACTS...large surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 251 VAVEAO ASO SA ME 1 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai pea gataifale o motu uma. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Recent rainfall, snow melt, and anticipated dam releases will lead to an increase in water levels for the Sturgeon River near Alston. Water levels are expected to rise over the next 24 to 36 hours. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage this evening, and then to a crest near 8.0 feet Monday afternoon. It is expected to begin to fall Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 04/29/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

