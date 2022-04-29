Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist, northwestern St. Bernard, northwestern St. Charles, Orleans, St. Tammany, northwestern Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes, southwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 945 AM CDT At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Folsom to near Madisonville to 13 miles north of Metairie to near Laplace. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Picayune, Covington, Reserve, Metairie, Laplace, Marrero, Chalmette, Avondale, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Hahnville, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego and Pearl River. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 202 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 12 between mile markers 57 and 84. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

