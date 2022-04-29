Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo sweeps track titles in NBL-Oak

The Maria Carrillo track and field team won both the boys and girls regular season North Bay League-Oak titles in a thrilling meet with Santa Rosa on Wednesday night.

Both teams entered the final league dual meet of the season with perfect 4-0 records, setting the stage for a winner-take-all evening.

The Puma girls knocked the Panthers off 76-60 in a competition that was much closer than the final tally indicated, while the Puma boys won the last event of the meet to edge the Panthers 69-66.

Under the lights at Maria Carrillo, it was the Pumas’ 4x400-meter relay team that sealed the win on the boys side. The race came down to the final 100 meters, where Maria Carrillo’s anchor pulled away down the home stretch for a final time of three minutes, 35.9 seconds, the best in the county this season, according to redwoodempirerunning.com.

Fabian Peralta Fernandez of Maria Carrillo took home two wins, finishing first in the 400 with a 51.9 and setting a PR in the triple jump with a 38-11. He also finished third in the 200.

Junior Jai Gray won the long jump with a 20-03.25 and finished second in the 100 (11.2) and 200 (22.9) to score some big points. Distance runner Noe Vieyra won the 800 (1:58.8) and finished second in the 3,200 (9:47.5) while Adam McCorquodale won the 1,600 (4:34.1) and took fourth in the 3,200 (10:00.04).

Santa Rosa sophomore Elijah Hansen had a phenomenal meet, winning the 100 and 200 with personal records of 10.9 and 22.5, respectively, and winning the high jump with a personal best of 6-feet.

Santa Rosa’s Jordan Zamora was also a double winner in the shot put and discus. He won the former with a toss of 46-8 and the latter with a personal best 148.

Santa Rosa hurdler Alex Manning set two PRs en route to winning the 110 (14.6) and 300 (41.9) hurdles. His 110 time is the top mark in the county this season.

And distance runner Andrew Stevens continues his strong late season push, setting a PR with a first-place finish in the 3,200 (9:47.4) and in the 1,600 (4:38.8), where he finished fourth.

On the girls side, the final score might indicate a more comfortable win for the Pumas but Santa Rosa made them earn every point.

Sac State commit Kassidy Schroth coasted to two wins in the 100 and 200, running a county-best time of 12.1 in the former and a 25.8 in the latter.

Cocome McKamey was up to her usual tricks, winning the 100 hurdles (15.6), 300 hurdles (47.9), triple jump (34-0) and placing second in the long jump (16-05.25).

Maria Carrillo’s Lily Mulligan edged her out in the long jump (17-11) and won the pole vault (12-0). Maria Carrillo also picked up some big wins from Elianah DeMange in the 400 (58.7), Vivien Mattice in the 800 (2:26.2), Gracie Trenam in the 1,600 (5:16.4) and Katrina Gorauskas in the high jump (5-02).

All those marks, outside of Trenam’s 1,600, are PRs.

More high-level action is in store for both programs at the NBL Championships at Piner next week. The trials will be Wednesday with the finals to follow on Friday.

Softball

Rancho Cotate, the Press Democrat’s top-ranked team in the area, secured at least a share of the NBL-Oak title on Thursday with a 12-2 win over No. 4 Maria Carrillo in five innings.

Haley Wyatt had a huge game offensively, smashing two home runs and doubling with four RBIs to lead a 17-hit effort from the Cougars (13-3, 10-2). Tiare Guerrero added three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and Kailey Yahya went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Kayla Dixon earned the win, striking out three with two hits and one earned run allowed in four innings.

Olivia Rivera doubled with an RBI to pace the Pumas (10-7, 6-5).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 2 Petaluma saw its three-game win streak end on Thursday with an 11-4 loss to American Canyon.

No. 7 St. Vincent moved one step closer to clinching the NBL-Redwood on Thursday with a double-header sweep of Healdsburg.

The Mustangs (15-5-1, 11-0-1) beat the Greyhounds (5-11, 3-7) 15-0 in five innings both games.

Sophia Skubic threw two complete games and allowed just four hits with 20 strikeouts combined.

Over the two games, Maddy DeLaMontanya went 6 for 9 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs and Skubic went 3 for 6 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Vanessa Rios tripled and drove in four runs in the first game.

St. Vincent leads the NBL-Redwood by two games heading into its final three games of the season. Ukiah is holding on to second place and will face the Mustangs for the final time of the league schedule next Tuesday.

Ukiah beat Piner 13-3 on Thursday for its sixth win in its last seven games.

No. 2 Petaluma saw its three-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday against American Canyon 11-4.

The Trojans (9-5, 4-3) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a brief 4-3 lead before the first-place Wolves (16-5, 9-1) came back with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Hollie Pardini hit a home run and drove in a pair, Mya Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with a double and Casey Sullivan doubled with an RBI.

Petaluma will face off with No. 1 Rancho Cotate in a non-league matchup on Friday in Rohnert Park.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman also moved a step closer to clinching the NBL-Oak regular season title on Thursday, finishing off the two-game sweep of No. 7 Rancho Cotate 4-0.

Landen Rota struck out 10 with two walks and two hits allowed in six innings to earn the win, while Anane Wilson reached base four times and drove in two runs and Brady Body doubled with an RBI.

The Cardinals hold a two-game lead in the league race over No. 4 Windsor heading into a two-game series against the Jaguars next week.

Windsor kept pace with the Cardinals with a 5-4 win over Montgomery on Thursday. The Jaguars (17-4, 6-2) trailed 2-1 until they took the lead for good with a three-run sixth.

Tyler Nordyke went 4 for 4 with an RBI, Elijah Hackathorn drove in a run with a double and Damian Escarcega and Seth England each drove in a run.

Antonio Rivera got the win, going five innings with seven hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts.

The first game of the league-deciding series will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Newman.

Tennis

The semifinals of the NBL-Oak singles tournament are set after 16 of the league’s best were whittled down to four in the first day of competition on Thursday at Santa Rosa High School.

The final four are Pranav Thyagrarjan and Chase Carter from Maria Carrillo, Blake Grudzien from Santa Rosa and Jonathan Doughtie from West County.

To advance, Thyagrarjan got wins of 6-0, 6-2 over West County’s Henry Baggert in the first round and 6-1, 6-4 over Montgomery’s Samil Gomez in the second.

Carter defeated Logan Lumetta of Healdsburg 6-0 6-0 before outlasting Cardinal Newman’s Aiden Buerger 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Grudzien got past St. Vincent’s Sacha Sztal 6-2 6-0 in the first round and Montgomery’s Akira Gomez 6-4, 6-3 in the second.

And Doughtie defeated Windsor’s Finn Grace 6-2, 6-1 and Maria Carrilo Chris Leung 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.