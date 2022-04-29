ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

911: Lone Star - Episode 3.18 - A Bright and Cloudless Morning - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPTAIN STRAND AND THE 126 COME TOGETHER AFTER A BUILDING EXPLOSION TRAPS ONE OF THEIR OWN ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "9-1-1: LONE STAR" MONDAY, MAY 16, ON FOX. Captain Strand and the...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Twist: Emily VanCamp to Return as Nic in Season 5 Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Resident fans haven’t seen the last of Nic Nevin, despite her tragic death last year. Emily VanCamp, who exited the Fox drama at the start of its current fifth season, will return to the series in its upcoming Season 5 finale, TVLine has learned. As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells us, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season ender, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move on from his relationship with Nic and pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Jim Parrack
Person
Nathan Owens
Person
Brian Michael Smith
Person
Sierra Mcclain
Person
Gina Torres
Hello Magazine

Fans share upset over major 911 and 911: Lone Star update

Sad news for 911 and 911: Lone Star fans! The season finale dates have officially been confirmed, and we don’t know what we’re going to do with ourselves during the shows’ hiatus'! Network Fox confirmed that the season finale dates are set for 16 May 2022, as the following week will see the release of two new shows, Don't Forget The Lyrics at 8/7c and Beat Shazam at 9/8c.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Star#Fox
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Charlie Barnett on How His 2015 Exit From Show ‘Broke’ Him for a ‘Long Time’

For years, actor Charlie Barnett found a home on Chicago Fire as Peter Mills. But in 2015, the producers wrote him off to keep the story “fresh,” and it “broke” him. Barnett’s character was a beloved paramedic with Ambulance 61 who had also spent some time as a firefighter with the 51. He starred in the One Chicago universe for three years and appeared for the last time shortly before the Season 3 finale.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Who Is ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Dating? He Has a New Girlfriend

Since his years-long relationship with Lady Gaga came to an end in 2016, Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has been pretty tight-lipped about his dating life. But all that changed in March 2022, when he made his relationship with his new girlfriend Instagram official. After the actor posted a picture of his boo, fans were dying to know the identity of the nameless woman. So, who is Taylor Kinney dating now?
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

NCIS: Agent Parker Is in Big Trouble in Season 19 Finale

Fans of NCIS can look for the upcoming Season 19 finale to be focused around Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole. It appears that Parker is in some trouble. He’s going to be framed for murder and his ex-wife will make her first appearance in the CBS drama. Teri Polo plays that role and will be a recurring character moving forward.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Stepping Away From Series to Take Maternity Leave

Following the news that Missy Peregrym is exiting CBS’ “FBI,” the showrunners of the TV series are revealing more details about the actress’ temporary departure. Prior to the latest “FBI” episode, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce her break from the show. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy