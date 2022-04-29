New Artist in Residence

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “H e loved green,” Zoë de Givenchy recalls of her late uncle-in-law, Hubert de Givenchy. “ ‘Toujours le vert,’ he used to say, ‘Always green.’ ” Students of the French couturier might remember a certain cape Audrey Hepburn wore as she descended the steps of Paris’s Palais Garnier in Funny Face or the prim dress set Grace Kelly wore to her White House visit in 1961. But Hubert also brought the hue to his table, using it in a pattern called Camaïeu that adorned a set of glazed ceramic dinnerware he commissioned for his country home two hours from Paris, Le Jonchet.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO