New Artist in Residence

By News Release
themolokaidispatch.com
 2 days ago

The Molokai Arts Center (MAC) Artist in Residence (AIR) program is back! Two years ago, poet and prose writer Frances McCue’s two-week residency turned into months as the pandemic hit, quarantine was ordered and travel became restricted. We are pleased to once again be able to provide visiting artists with a...

themolokaidispatch.com

WWD

André’s Memorial Details, Quartz Sold Again

Click here to read the full article. REMEMBERING ANDRÉ: The life of the late pioneering fashion journalist and author André Leon Talley will be celebrated Friday morning at a private ceremony at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Manhattan. Talley, who died in January at the age of 73, forged new paths in the industry during a decades-long career that included stops at Interview magazine, Women’s Wear Daily and his tenure at Vogue as its longtime creative director, as well Numero Russia and Vanity Fair. A swath of friends, fellow designers, industry executives and family members will be out in force at...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

LBV. Expands, Creating an Affordable ‘Fast Luxury’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. LBV., the ready-to-wear brand founded by Joss Sackler, is changing course and expanding with a new, affordable collection. Sackler, founded the brand back in 2019 as an offshoot from her female members-only wine club, tapping Elizabeth Kennedy as creative director, showing her luxury priced collection at New York Fashion Week. Sackler, who is chief executive officer, added e-commerce in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “some of the major retailers were faced with their own issues of surviving during COVID-19, so we became direct-to-consumer. At the same time, we viewed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Pioneering Designer Ann Lowe Gets Her Due in This Year’s Met Exhibition

Outside St. Mary’s Church in Newport, Rhode Island, on a sunny September morning in 1953, a young woman then known as Jacqueline Bouvier emerged from her town car, ready to marry the recently elected junior senator for Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy. The next day, it wasn’t just the minting of a new political dynasty that made headlines, but the new Mrs. Kennedy’s exquisite white wedding dress. The fairy-tale gown captured the imagination of women the world over and sealed her nascent status as a fashion icon whose style would echo through generations. Missing from the day’s coverage, however, was the name of the designer.
NEWPORT, RI
WWD

Pro-Keds Partners With Franchise on Archival Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. Pro-Keds’ twin power stripes on the upper make them instantly recognizable and have long been part of the uniforms of some of basketball’s biggest superstars. Now, the pioneer of the performance basketball shoe has partnered with basketball culture brand Franchise to reintroduce an ’80s court classic, the Skyhawk. Franchise magazine, which was launched in April 2016, has featured artists, players and personalities of the sport, including Paul Pfeiffer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nina Chanel Abney, Rui Hachimura and Lauren Halsey.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWPhotos of the...
APPAREL
Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti
Vogue Magazine

With a New Dinnerware Collection, Zoë de Givenchy Recreates Her Late Uncle’s Dedication to a Well-Set Table

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “H e loved green,” Zoë de Givenchy recalls of her late uncle-in-law, Hubert de Givenchy. “ ‘Toujours le vert,’ he used to say, ‘Always green.’ ” Students of the French couturier might remember a certain cape Audrey Hepburn wore as she descended the steps of Paris’s Palais Garnier in Funny Face or the prim dress set Grace Kelly wore to her White House visit in 1961. But Hubert also brought the hue to his table, using it in a pattern called Camaïeu that adorned a set of glazed ceramic dinnerware he commissioned for his country home two hours from Paris, Le Jonchet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopDX.com

Tyga's 'Wavy Baby' Partners Claim Sneaker Is An Art Project In Response To Vans Lawsuit

The lawsuit between two footwear companies, in which Tyga is at the center, is entering a creative gray area. According to a report from Billboard, the legal counsel for MSCHF, the New York-based design studio behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” dueled with Vans legal team in a New York court on April 17 to determine whether or not Tyga’s “Wavy Baby” sneakers were illegal knockoffs.
APPAREL
WWD

Auction House Selling Items From Fashion Designer Christian Audigier’s Estate

Click here to read the full article. Christian Audigier, the flamboyant sometimes outrageous character who helmed the Ed Hardy and Von Dutch fashion labels, was just 57 when he passed away from cancer seven years ago in Los Angeles. But he left a tattoo-inked trucker hat, graphic T-shirt and embellished denim legacy on L.A. fashion. And now, his personal and diverse collection of art, furniture, books and clothing have been consolidated and are being auctioned off by Abell Auction Co. “We had to sift through a lot of his things to tell a story,” said Todd Schireson, vice president of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yankodesign.com

Gingko’s Dragonflight Balance Light is part table-lamp, part kinetic sculpture

With a design that transcends mere functionality, Gingko’s Dragonflight Balance Light has a unique interactive quality that makes it absolutely irresistible. The dragonfly-shaped lamp rests precariously on a vertical platform, and invites you to touch it and play with it, making it both visually and physically engaging!. Created by...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The Original, Hand-Painted Design for Patek Philippe’s Nautilus Just Sold for $727,000

Click here to read the full article. Patek Philippe’s coveted Nautilus watch can set you back as much as $200,000. Its original design just sold for well over three times that amount. On Tuesday, Sotheby’s auctioned off a hand-painted design of the watch made by Gérald Genta, the beloved Swiss industrial designer responsible for some of the world’s most sought-after timepieces, for $727,000. Ten bidders from across the world battled over the drawing, a lot in the auction house’s “Gérald Genta: Icon of Time” sale in Hong Kong. The eventual winner was an Asia-based private collector. In total, this sale offered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Angelo Plessas x Acne Studios Merge Spirituality and Technology in Debut Collaboration

When Thomas Persson, editor of Acne Paper, visited the studio of artist Angelo Plessas as he was preparing quilts for the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, he was immediately struck by the designs and began thinking of ways they could be integrated into the world of Acne Studios. As a self-described “technoshaman,” Plessas aims to unify the worlds of fashion, costume design, art, spirituality, and technology in his works. In his first collaboration with Acne Studios, Plessas explores the ideas of talismans in contemporary life, incorporating embroidered patches based on his Noospheric Cape project to promote healing in our hyper-connected world.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Tyrrell Winston Explores the Subtle Art of Focus With His Reebok Footwear Collaboration

This season has been extremely active for the Reebok team and its collaborations category as the brand has recently pushed out team-ups with the likes of Bodega, Packer and more. And to kick off the month of May, it’s expanding upon this lineup with a brand new collection with artist Tyrell Winston. Known for his captivating deflated basketball installations, broken net pieces and cigarette butt showings, the NY-based creative has a passion for the Boston brand’s heritage and basketball roots, so he’s fittingly applied his creative touch to the Reebok Club C and Question Mid.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

London Welcomes Coca-Cola’s First-Ever European Fashion Hub

Today, London is welcoming Europe’s first-ever Coca-Cola flagship store. For the global franchise, the drink manufacturer is following the successes from recent retail store launches in the US, where consumers have been provided with a “Real Magic” Coca-Cola experience. This consists of tasting the drink at its beverage bars, while also having access to a can customisation kiosk which allows shoppers to personalize their very own can of Coca-Cola.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Ib Kamara Is Off-White™’s New Art and Image Director

Ib Kamara has been announced as Off-White’s new Art and Image Director. In the nearly six months since Virgil Abloh’s passing, the Milan-based label has remained determined to carry on the late designer’s legacy. “Ibrahim’s relationship with Virgil and Off-White born and nurtured through DM messages on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

WACKO MARIA Readies Jean-Michel Basquiat Hawaiian Shirts

Following commemorative collaborations celebrating jazz musicians Chet Baker and Bill Evans, WACKO MARIA revisits its popular series featuring the revolutionary American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. As with prior releases in 2020 and 2021, the lightweight summer-ready shirts are dressed in illustrative all-over prints. The wares faithfully bring to life three of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bjpenndotcom

Shu-Ki Fita #11: RD.29

RD.29 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XXX’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is PURPLE (S TIER) and his Accent Color is GREEN (COMMON). View RD.29’s page here. DID YOU KNOW?. Shu-Ki Fita’s Lead Commentator is Lewy Chill (who is built...
VIDEO GAMES

