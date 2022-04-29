Prep Roundup: Chemics sweep Oilers in baseball, softball

Midland High's Ben Haney takes a swing against Bay City Central on April 21, 2022 at Midland High. (Adam Ferman/for the Daily News)

Midland High swept visiting Mount Pleasant 7-5 and 8-1 in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Thursday.

In the opener, Mount Pleasant scored once in the first and three times in the second to take an early 4-1 lead. The Chemics answered with two runs in the third and three in the fifth to go up 6-4.

After the Oilers plated a run in the top of the sixth to cut it to 6-5, Midland capped the scoring with a run in the bottom half.

Nate Palmateer (2-0) got the win, going five innings and allowing only one hit, while striking out seven.

Braylen Laverty and Ben Haney each had two hits, including an RBI single apiece, for the Chemics, while Lane Kloha added a two-run single.

In the nightcap, Mount Pleasant scored in the top of the second to go up 1-0, but the rest of the game was all MHS. The Chemics scored once in the second, twice in the third, twice in the fifth, and three times in the sixth to pull away.

Owen Wendt (2-0) picked up the victory, going the distance and hurling a three-hitter with one walk.

Kloha had two hits and an RBI, while Josh Doyle, and Aidan O’Malley both also had two hits, and Haney and Cole McMillan each drove in a run.

Midland (9-3 overall, 7-1 SVL) will host Alpena on Friday.

CHEMICS WIN BIG TWICE IN SOFTBALL

Midland High routed Mount Pleasant twice in Saginaw Valley League softball on Thursday, winning 20-9 and 13-3 in five innings.

In the opener, the Chemics scored eight times in the sixth inning to turn a 9-2 lead into a 17-2 advantage. The teams totaled 34 combined hits, and the Oilers committed seven errors.

Rachel Mecca got the complete-game win, giving up five earned runs on 14 hits and three walks.

Emersen Hoon went 4-for-6 with three runs batted in and scored twice for Midland, while Morgan Williams had two hits, drove in five runs, and scored twice, Mecca had two hits with a homer and three RBIs and scored three times, and Kiley Haring went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and scored four times.

Addie Edwards had two hits with a homer and drove in three runs for the Chemics, while Grace Schloop homered, had two RBIs, and scored twice, Sydney Miller went 3-for-5, Bella Sullivan had two hits with an RBI, and Haley Worsley doubled and scored twice.

In the nightcap, Midland scored eight times in the fourth to turn a 5-2 lead into a 13-2 margin.

Schloop went all five innings to get the victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out 10.

Edwards went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and three RBIs, while Hayden Purvis went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and scored twice, and Haring added two hits with a double and three RBIs. Williams drove in two runs and scored two runs, while Schloop had an RBI and scored twice, and Miller also drove in a run.

The Chemics (10-2 overall, 6-2 SVL) will host Flint Powers on Monday.

LANCERS EDGE OGEMAW TWICE IN COMPETITIVE TWINBILL

Bullock Creek eked out a pair of close wins against Ogemaw Heights in nonconference baseball Thursday, winning 14-12 and 3-2.

Bo Schwartz got the win in relief in game one, going three innings and allowing three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Carter Campau had four hits, including a home run and a double, for the Lancers, while Nathan Masar also homered, and Zane Schwartz added two hits.

Layke Hornung earned the victory in game two, going six innings and giving up two runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out five. Jason Nelson pitched the final inning and struck out two to get the save.

Bo Schwartz had two hits for Creek (11-1), while Zane Schwartz drove in two runs.

“It was a good nonconference doubleheader. Ogemaw Heights has a nice team, and they were really competitive games. It was nice to see us respond to some adversity in game one and come back from a 6-1 deficit in the fourth inning to win,” said Lancers’ coach Scott Madill. “The home runs that Carter and Nathan hit got us back in the game, and it was nice to see us grab the momentum and pull ahead.

“In game two, Layke really picked us up. We were getting thin on pitching and needed to save arms for a conference game Friday,” Madill added. “He had his best outing of the year and got us through six innings. It was nice to see us in another tight ball game and make the necessary plays and pitches to win.”

MUSTANGS GO 1-1 VS. PIONEERS

Meridian split with visiting Clare in Jack Pine Conference softball on Thursday, losing game one 12-4 and winning game two 13-2 in five innings.

Kelsey Merillat took the loss in the opener, going the distance and allowing seven earned runs on 15 hits and two walks.

Grace Chinavare had three hits, including a double, for the Mustangs, while Kendal Holzinger added two hits.

Kami Linton got the win in the nightcap, going the full five innings and allowing two earned runs on nine hits and a walk.

Karlyn Dunn had four hits for Meridian, while Holzinger, Taylor Hopkins, Grace Chinavare, and Katie Chinavare each added two hits.

The Mustangs (9-1 overall, 1-1 JPC) will head to Harrison on Tuesday.

MERIDIAN BASEBALL SWEPT BY CLARE

Meridian got swept by visiting Clare 12-5 and 9-5 in Jack Pine Conference baseball on Thursday.

Cam Haiser took the loss in game one.

Dane Plichta had two hits and two runs batted in and scored three times for the Mustangs, while Haiser had two hits and two RBIs, and A.J. Holsinger and Brayden Riley each added two hits.

Reece Teer took the loss in game two.

Holsinger had two hits and an RBI and scored once, while Ethan Wetzel also drove in a run and scored a run.

Meridian (7-4 overall, 0-2 JPC) will head to Harrison on Tuesday.

MIDLAND-DOW BOYS' LAX PUMMELS HERITAGE

Midland-Dow beat visiting Saginaw Heritage 18-3 in boys’ lacrosse on Thursday.

Kyle Riter led Midland-Dow with four goals, while Will Kuper, Cal Stearns, and Ryan Stadelmaier had three goals apiece, Ryan Pomranky scored twice, and Tucker Pomranky, Evan Chronowski, and Aidan Wardell added a goal each. Goalkeeper Scott Sommer had three saves in the win.

Midland-Dow (7-2) will host Lake Orion on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and then host Rockford on Saturday at 3 p.m., both at Midland Stadium.

CBA SOCCER TIES GENESEE CHRISTIAN

Calvary Baptist Academy played Genesee Christian to a 1-1 tie in girls’ soccer on Thursday.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Kings tied it in the second half on a goal by Ila Tomko off of an assist from Sadie Day.

“This was a moment I’ve been waiting for these past few games. We’ve been playing some stronger defensive teams that can push back against our speed up top,” said CBA coach Paul Reece. “This has forced our mids and forwards to develop some patience and really work a plan of attack to penetrate the back line.

“Though we ended in a tie, we had more control of the second half and created more opportunities through solid team defensive pressure and possession play,” Reece added. “All the girls played with great heart tonight.”

The Kings (5-1-3) will head to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Monday.

DOW GOLF 2ND AT TOURNAMENT

Dow High’s boys’ golf team took second at the Bay City Western Invitational held at Saginaw Valley Golf Club on Thursday. The host Warriors shot a team score of 346 to win the event, while the Chargers shot 384.

Logan Pierce and Sam Monticello led Dow, both carding a 94, while Caden Metzler shot 97 and Reilly Wagner 100.

BEAVERTON BASEBALL SWEEPS FARWELL

Beaverton swept Farwell in Jack Pine Conference baseball on Thursday, winning 11-0 in five innings and 14-3.

Alex Pahl got the win in game one, pitching all five innings and allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out 13.

Alex Killian had two hits with a double and scored three times for the Beavers, while Pahl and Logan Love each had three runs batted in, and Caiden Loar drove in two runs.

Killian got the win in game two, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing three unearned runs with six walks and seven strikeouts.

Landin Woods had three hits, while Reese Longstreth had two hits with a double and three RBIs, and Pahl, Love, and Seth Onweller each added two hits.

Beaverton (2-3 overall, 2-0 JPC) will face Shepherd on Tuesday.

BEAVERS SPLIT WITH EAGLES IN SOFTBALL

Beaverton split with Farwell in Jack Pine Conference softball on Thursday, winning game one 11-2 and losing game two 7-2.

Cadence Augustine got the win in the opener, going the distance and striking out five.

Kayla Newman had three hits with three runs batted in for the Beavers, while Alexis Grove had three hits with two doubles and an RBI, Sawyer Gerow doubled twice and drove in three runs, Grace Simpson had two hits with a triple and two RBIs, Jadyn Bair had two hits and an RBI, and Faith Danielak added an RBI single.

Augustine (6-1) took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs and fanning four.

Simpson drove in both of Beaverton’s runs, while Leiyah Mungin doubled.

“Both scores were much closer than they look. These were two pretty good games with lots of really good defensive plays,” said Beaverton coach Aaron Wentworth, whose Beavers improve to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the JPC.

GLADWIN SOFTBALL THUMPS HARRISON

Gladwin mercied Harrison twice in Jack Pine Conference softball Thursday, winning 15-0 in four innings and 11-0 in five innings.

Delaney Conley got the win in game one, going all four innings and giving up one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts.

At the plate, Conley went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, a run batted in, and three runs scored, while Maddie Cantrell went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI and scored three times, and Abby Manges went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and scored twice.

Tessa Cameron homered, drove in three runs, and scored twice, while Erin Breault doubled and had two RBIs, and Maelan Guzman also drove in two runs.

Cameron was the winning pitcher in the nightcap, going all five innings and allowing one hit with no walks and six strikeouts.

Conley went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and scored three times, while Cantrell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Breault went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Cameron doubled and drove in two runs, and Manges also had an RBI.

FLYING G'S THUMP HARRISON IN BASEBALL

Gladwin won big over Harrison in Jack Pine Conference baseball on Thursday, beating the Hornets 23-0 and 12-0.

Lucas Mead earned the win in the opener.

Mead, Connor Dee, and Caleb Searfoss each had multiple hits for the Flying G’s.

Lincoln McKinnon got the win in the nightcap.

Mead, Searfoss, and Randy Pyrzewski each had multiple hits.

The G’s (5-2) will head to Clare on Tuesday.

FREELAND SOFTBALL SWEEPS JOHN GLENN

Freeland swept Bay City John 5-3 and 22-6 in five innings in softball on Thursday.

Ashley Collier got the complete-game win in game one, allowing five hits and a walk and striking out 11.

Grace Deshone and Addie Steffen both had two hits for the Falcons.

Cadence Swartz earned the win game two, going all five innings and giving up eight hits and one walk.

Evelynn Rybicki had three hits, including a home run, and five runs batted in for Freeland, while Steffen had three hits with a homer, Collier, Zoey Markey, and Madeline McDonald also had three hits apiece, and Deshone also homered.

MIDLAND TENNIS FALLS TO GRAND BLANC

Midland High lost 7-1 to Grand Blanc in girls’ tennis on Thursday.

Dalton DeBoer picked up the Chemics’ lone win, beating Miriam McCormick 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.

Midland slips to 7-2.