It is always a good idea to play golf with your friends. They can be very handy as eyewitnesses. On April 9, Jason Leiggi of Milton was playing what he thought would be a quick nine holes with his buddies Alec and Clay Foltz at American Classic Golf Club off Postal Lane. Leiggi picked a 5-iron for his shot to the 160-yard par 3 fourth hole, going up two clubs from his normal selection because of the wind and the cold.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO